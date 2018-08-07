Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2018: Full Schedule, Squads, Venue, TV Timings and other information

The domestic T20 tournament organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will culminate with the grand finale at Mysore (Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground) on September 6.

As many as seven teams will be battling it out amongst each other in the T20 league which will be telecast live by StarSports. The matches will be streamed live at Hotstar.com.

One match will be held on weekdays and are scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM while two games will be held on Saturday and Sunday. On weekends, the first match will start at 2 PM while the second game will be played at 6:30 PM.

The matches will be played across three venues in the state i.e. M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground (Hubli), Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground (Mysore). The semi-finals and final will also be held in Mysore.

Here's the full schedule of KPL 2018:

Matches in Bangalore (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Aug 15 (Wednesday), 6:30 PM: Bengaluru Blasters vs Belagavi Panthers

Aug 16 (Thursday), 6:30 PM: Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls

Aug 17 (Friday), 6:30 PM: Bengaluru Blasters vs Bellary Tuskers

Matches in Hubli (KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground)

Aug 19 (Sunday), 6:30 PM: Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions

Aug 20 (Monday), 6:30 PM: Bellary Tuskers vs Mysuru Warriors

Aug 21 (Tuesday), 6:30 PM: Belagavi Panthers vs Bijapur Bulls

Aug 22 (Wednesday), 2:00 PM: Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers

Aug 22 (Wednesday), 6:30 PM: Bengaluru Blasters vs Bijapur Bulls

Aug 23 (Thursday), 6:30 PM: Hubli Tigers vs Belagavi Panthers

Aug 24 (Friday), 6:30 PM: Bijapur Bulls vs Mysuru Warriors

Aug 25 (Saturday), 2:00 PM: Belagavi Panthers vs Bellary Tuskers

Aug 25 (Saturday), 6:30 PM: Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters

Aug 26 (Sunday), 2:00 PM: Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers

Aug 26 (Sunday), 6:30 PM: Bijapur Bulls vs Bellary Tuskers

Matches in Mysore (Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground)

Aug 28 (Tuesday), 6:30 PM: Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions

Aug 29 (Wednesday), 6:30 PM: Shivamogga Lions vs Belagavi Panthers

Sep 01 (Saturday), 2:00 PM: Mysuru Warriors vs Belagavi Panthers

Sep 01 (Saturday), 6:30 PM: Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters

Sep 02 (Sunday), 2:00 PM: Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls

Sep 02 (Sunday), 6:30 PM: Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors

Sep 03 (Monday), 6:30 PM: Bellary Tuskers vs Shivamogga Lions

Semi-finals & Finals in Mysore (Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground)

Sep 04 (Tuesday), 6:30 PM: Semifinal 1



Sep 05 (Wednesday), 6:30 PM: Semifinal 2



Sep 06 (Thursday), 6:30 PM: Final

Squads:

Bengaluru Blasters: Pavan Deshpande, Mitrakant Yadav, Abhishek Bhat, Koushik V, Robin Uthappa, KB Pawan, Anand Doddamani, Arshdeep Singh Brar, KC Avinash, Pallav Kumar Das, Sharan Gowda, Manoj S Bhandage, Bharath Devaraj, Vineet Yadav, Gaurav Dhiman, Vishwanath M, Azeem.

Belagavi Panthers: Manish Pandey, Stuart Binny, Stalin Hoover, Avinash D, Mohanram Nidhesh, Dikshankshu Negi, Shubhang Hegde, Rakshith S, Nikin Jose, Saurabh Yadav, Prashant S, Sadiq Kirmani, Darshan Machaiah, Shreyas BM, Akshay Ballal, Aman Khan.

Ballari Tuskers: CM Gautam, Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Paddikal, Rohan Kadam, T Pradeep, Abrar Kazi, Swapnil Yelave, SL Akshay, Ritesh Bhatkal, Chiranjeevi, D Nischal, Satish Bharadwaj, C A Karthik, Rajat Hegde, Manjesh Reddy NV, Rohit Sabharwal.

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli, Ronit More, Naveen MG, KC Cariappa, Mir Kaunian Abbas, KP Appanna, Suneel Raju, Naga Bharath, Zahoor Farooqui, Suraj Kamath, Rishab Singh, Bhavesh Gulecha, Anuraj Bajpai, KL Srijith, Amar Ghale, Majid Makkandar, Ruthraj.

Hubli Tigers: R Vinay Kumar, Abhishek Reddy, Abhishek Sakuja, Praveen Dubey, Melu Kranti Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Taha, Vidyadhar Patil, Nitin Bhille, Anil IG, Rahul Naik, Sunil Jain, Vidwath Kaverappa, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Suraj Seshadri, Kiran A M, Sujit N Gowda, Shivraj S.

Mysuru Warriors: Jagdeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manjunath SP, Bhareth NP, Amit Verma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Shoaib Manager, Arjun Hoysala, Prateek Jain, KV Siddharth, Rajoo Bhatkal, Vinay Sagar, Luvnith Sisodia, Kushal Wadhwani, Manoj KH.

Shivamogga Lions: Aniruddha Joshi, Mohammad Sarfraz Ashraf, Nihal Ullal, Liyan Khan, Abhimanyu Mithun, BR Sharath, Jonathan Rongsen, Kishore Kamath, Bharath Duri, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Sankalp Shailendra Shettennavar, Nishant Shekawat, Syed Moinuddin, Aditya Somanna, Rohit K, Sharath Srinivas, Hoysala K, Abilash Shetty.