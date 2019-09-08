Cricket
Karthik tenders unconditional apology after violating BCCI clause

By
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik was seen in Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik was seen in Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room

Bengaluru, September 8: India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has tendered an "unconditional apology" for violating BCCI's Central clause.

The Tamil Nadu player was sent a show cause notice by the BCCI for being seen watching a Caribbean Premier League game from the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Trinbago Knight Riders' dressing room.

Karthik is the captain of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders but being seen in a Trinbago Jersey while watching the match from the dressing room forced the BCCI to issue a show cause notice, asking why his central contract should not be cancelled.

According to PTI, Karthik, in his reply has informed through a four-point submission that he went to Port of Spain on coach Brendon McCullum's request and watched the match wearing the TKR jersey on the New Zealander's request.

"I wish to tender unconditional apology for not seeking permission from BCCI prior to embarking on this visit," Karthik wrote in his apology letter.

"I wish to reiterate that I have neither participated in any TKR related activities nor played any role whatsoever for TKR," he added.

The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu keeper has also assured the BCCI that he "will not be seated in the TKR dressing room for the remaining matches" in Trinidad. This letter may lead the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to close the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 12:13 [IST]
