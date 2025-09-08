Cricket KCL 2025: Akhil Scaria wins Purple Cap in consecutive seasons - Check Top 10 Wicket-Takers of Kerala Cricket League Season 2 By Sauradeep Ash Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 6:25 [IST]

Calicut Globstars all-rounder Akhil Scaria emerged as the standout performer of the recently concluded second season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker for the second successive year.

The 26-year-old picked up 25 wickets in 11 matches, reaffirming his reputation as one of the most reliable bowlers in the competition. His most impressive spell came with figures of 4 for 14, while he registered two four-wicket hauls during the season. Despite his team's exit in the semifinals, Akhil's consistency ensured he claimed the Purple Cap once again.

The achievement also earned him a special place in KCL history as the first bowler to cross the 50-wicket landmark across editions, having taken an identical tally of 25 wickets in the inaugural season. More than just a threat with the ball, Akhil's contribution with the bat further underlined his all-round value to the Globstars. He scored 314 runs over the course of the event, including a highest individual score of 72, making vital contributions in multiple matches.

In the race for wickets, Kollam Aries' Amal A.G finished second with 17 strikes from 12 outings. Kochi Bluetigers pacer K.M. Asif bagged 16 wickets to secure third place, while Thrissur Titans duo Sibin Girish and P.S. Jerrin followed closely with 15 scalps apiece. With strong performances across teams and thrilling contests throughout the tournament, the second season of KCL proved to be another memorable chapter, keeping cricket lovers across Kerala fully engaged until its conclusion.

KCL 2025 Wicket-Takers: Top 10 Bowlers with Most Wickets

Akhil Scaria (Calicut Globstars) - 25 Amal AG (Kollam Sailors) - 16 Sibin Gireesh (Thrissur Titans) - 15 KM Asif (Kochi Blue Tigers) - 14 Muhammad Ashik (Kochi Blue Tigers) - 14 Abijith Praveen (Calicut Globstars) - 13 Ajinas K (Calicut Globstars) - 13 Jalaj Saxena (Alleppey Ripples) - 12 Jerin PS (Kochi Blue Tigers) - 12 Ajayghosh N S (Kollam Sailors) - 12