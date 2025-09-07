BCCI to have new President on September 28 - Full List of Posts for Election at AGM, Retentions

Cricket KCL 2025 Final: Kochi Blue Tigers vs Kollam Sailors Preview, Team News, Squads, Top Performers, H2H Record - All You Need to Know By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 9:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season 2 is set for a blockbuster finale as Kochi Blue Tigers face Kollam Sailors at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (September 7).

Kochi have been the most dominant unit this season, sealing their semi-final spot with eight wins from ten group matches before edging past Calicut by 15 runs in the knockouts. Despite missing their talisman Sanju Samson, who is away on international duty, Kochi have displayed remarkable consistency.

Kochi Blue Tigers vs Kollam Sailors Preview

Opener Vinoop Manoharan, fourth on the run charts with 344 runs from 11 innings, has been the mainstay, while Vipul Shakti has admirably filled the void at the top. The middle order, comprising Mohammed Shanu, Nikhil Thottath and Saly Samson, offers solidity, with all-rounders Alfi Francis John, Jobin Jobi, Mohammed Ashiq and Jerin PS chipping in at crucial stages. On the bowling front, pacer KM Asif's 14 wickets from seven matches make him the spearhead, supported ably by spinner PK Midhun.

Kollam Sailors, meanwhile, have grown stronger as the tournament progressed. They sneaked into the playoffs finishing third with five wins but punched above their weight in the semi-finals, thrashing Thrissur Titans by 10 wickets. Skipper Sachin Baby's leadership and his team's potent bowling attack have been their biggest assets. Seamer Amal AG, with 16 wickets to his name, has been in red-hot form, while fellow bowlers Pawan Raj, Sharafuddeen, Vijay Vishwanath, Ajay Ghosh and MS Akhil add depth and all-round utility. With the bat, Kollam rely on the experience of Baby and Vishnu Vinod, bolstered by Abhishek J Nair's stability and the late-hitting prowess of Bharat Surya and Vatsal Govind.

With both sides boasting a mix of form players and match-winners, the title clash promises a tense battle. Much could hinge on handling pressure moments and the advantage of winning the toss. Regardless, fans can expect a high-quality contest between Kochi's consistency and Kollam's fearless surge.

KBT vs AKS H2H Record in KCL 2025

In both of the matches so far, Kochi Blue Tigers got the better of Kollam Sailors.

In the first match, Sanju Samson scored a brilliant 121 as Kochi chased down 237 runs to win in the final ball of the chase.

In the 2nd group stage encounter, Kochi chased down a paltry target og 131 runs to win comfortably by 6 wickets.

Kochi Blue Tigers and Kollam Sailors KCL 2025 Squads

Kochi Blue Tigers

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Kollam Sailors

Sachin Baby (c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

KCL 2025 Top Players for Both Teams

Kochi Blue Tigers

Top Scorer: Sanju Samson - 368 Runs

Top Wicket-Taker: KM Asif - 14 wickets, Muhammad Ashik - 14 wickets

Kollam Sailors

Top Scorer: Sachin Baby - 294 runs

Top Wicket-Taker: Amal AG - 16 wickets