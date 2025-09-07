Yogi Adityanath gives strong message to BCCI from UP T20 League, says 'Uttar Pradesh must have....'

Cricket KCL 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Kochi Blue Tigers vs Kollam Sailors in Kerala Cricket League on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 15:36 [IST]

The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season 2 finale is set to deliver a cracking contest as the in-form Kochi Blue Tigers take on the resurgent Kollam Sailors at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield Stadium on Sunday (September 7).

Kochi have been the standout team of the season, storming into the semi-finals with eight wins in ten outings before seeing off Calicut by 15 runs.

Even without Sanju Samson, their leading star on national duty, the Blue Tigers have maintained consistency. Opener Vinoop Manoharan, with 344 runs, has anchored the top order alongside Vipul Shakti, while the middle-order trio of Mohammed Shanu, Nikhil Thottath and Saly Samson have provided solidity. The versatile all-round unit of Alfi Francis John, Jobin Jobi, Mohammed Ashiq and Jerin PS have also chipped in crucial contributions. Among bowlers, speedster KM Asif (14 wickets) has been a constant threat, complemented by spinner PK Midhun.

Kollam Sailors, on the other hand, peaked at the right time. After just five wins in the group stage left them third on the table, they shocked Thrissur Titans with a 10-wicket drubbing in the semi-final. Captain Sachin Baby's calm leadership has been central to their charge, while seamer Amal AG has emerged as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps. The supporting cast of Pawan Raj, Sharafuddeen, Vijay Vishwanath, Ajay Ghosh and MS Akhil adds further bite to their attack. With the bat, Baby and Vishnu Vinod bring experience, while Abhishek J Nair steadies the innings and finishers Bharat Surya and Vatsal Govind provide late fireworks.

The title clash is finely poised as Kochi's steady dominance collides with Kollam's fearless late surge. Pressure phases, team balance, and the toss could well decide the outcome, setting up a blockbuster finale for fans.

Head-to-Head in 2025

The Blue Tigers edged both group-stage encounters against the Sailors this season. Samson's brilliant 121 inspired a thrilling chase of 237 in the first clash, while the second was more straightforward, with Kochi chasing 131 with six wickets in hand.

Squads

Kochi Blue Tigers: Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Kollam Sailors: Sachin Baby (c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vatsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

KCL 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Kollam Sailors vs Kochie Blue Tigers Match on TV and Online?

The KCL 2025 final between Kochi Blue Tigers and Kollam Sailors will be Telecast Live on Star Sports network from 6:45 pm IST on Sunday (September 7). The match can also be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.