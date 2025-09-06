Cricket KCL 2025: Kochi Blue Tigers beat Calicut Globstars to reach Final, to play against Kollam Sailors By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 10:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kochi Blue Tigers advanced to the final of the KCL by defeating Calicut Globe Stars by 15 runs. Kochi Blue Tigers will face Kollam Sailors in the final. Batting first, Kochi scored 186 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Calicut could only score 171 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Mohammed Ashiq, who shone in batting, bowling and fielding for Kochi, was named the Player of the Match.

Calicut won the toss and sent Kochi to bat first. Kochi's innings, which started strongly, slowed down at times. But with some big shots coming in the last overs, they were moving towards a good total. Vipul Shakti opened the innings for Kochi along with Vinoop Manoharan. Vipul started Kochi's scoring by hitting four consecutive fours against Anfal in the second over. But in the fifth over, Manu Krishnan gave Calicut the first break-through by dismissing Vinoop Manoharan and Mohammed Shanu. Vinoop returned with 16 and Mohammed Shanu with one.

Kochi lost two wickets again in the 10th over. Harikrishnan dismissed Vipul Shakti and Sally Samson, who had scored 37 runs. Then, Nikhil Thotta, Ajeesh and Mohammed Ashiq's partnership took Kochi to a good score. Ajeesh scored 24 runs in 20 balls, while Mohammed Ashiq scored 31 runs in 10 balls, including two fours and three sixes. Nikhil remained unbeaten on 64 runs in 36 balls, including one four and seven sixes. Manu Krishnan, Ibnul Aftab and Harikrishnan took two wickets each for Calicut.

In reply, Calicut lost Rohan Kunnummal's wicket early on, scoring nine runs. Amir Shah, who scored 23 runs in 12 balls, was clean bowled by KM Asif. Ajnaaz also returned soon after with 15 runs. Akhil Skaria and Anfal added 39 runs for the fourth wicket. However, Mohammad Ashiq dismissed Anfal and Sachin Suresh in the 13th over to turn the tide of the game in Kochi's favor.

Kochi's path to victory was paved when Krishnadevan was run out by Ashiq's direct throw from the boundary. Akhil Scaria, who hit a four and three sixes in the 20th over, fought till the end, but Calicut's reply ended at 171. Akhil remained unbeaten on 72 runs off 37 balls. Mohammed Ashiq, who took three wickets, was the star of the Kochi bowling line-up.

In the other semifinal, Kollam Sailors beat the Thrissur Titans to book their place in the final. The Titans were bowled out for just 86 runs, and the defending champions chased it down without losing any wickets to book a consecutive final appearance. The two teams will lock horns in the finale on Sunday (September 7) at the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.