Who Rio Ngumoha? Know all about 16-year-old Liverpool sensation who scored 100th minute winner on Premier League debut

Cricket Mohammed Kaif: Named after Ex-India player, Alleppey Ripples player create havoc on KCL debut By Sauradeep Ash Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 9:01 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Alleppey Ripples were staring at their third consecutive defeat of the KCL 2025 season, but out of nowhere, impact player Mohammed Kaif emerged as a boon.

The undisputed hero of the night was Mohammed Kaif, who walked in as an Impact Player and turned the game on its head with a destructive, unbeaten half-century.

Ripples' chase appeared to be collapsing at 85 for 5 in the 12th over, needing close to a hundred runs in under nine overs. With wickets tumbling and the required run rate climbing, the Royals looked favourites. That's when Kaif stepped in for his KCL debut.

Showing no signs of pressure, he launched an assault on the bowlers, peppering the boundaries with towering hits. Despite losing wickets at the other end, Kaif continued his onslaught and secured a superb victory for the Ripples. He smashed an unbeaten 66 off just 30 deliveries, laced with seven sixes and a four.

Alleppey captain Mohammed Azharuddeen was beaming with a smile for Kaif, who also hails from Kasargod district, home of Azharuddeen. The Ripples captain cited their defeats in the first two matches as reason why Kaif got his opportunity, and fair to stay, the player took his chance.

Mohammed Kaif was named after ex-India player

Mohammed Kaif was named after the former Indian player Mohammed Kaif, who hails from Allahabad. MyKhel understands that the Kerala-born player's father named him after Kaif in 2002, after the then India player's amazing heroics in the Natwest Trophy Final. In Kasargod, Kaif was born on March 22, but he was named in July, days after India's Natwest win and Kaif's herculean knock.

In the 2002 NatWest Series Final at Lord's, Mohammed Kaif played a match-defining role in one of India's most famous ODI wins. Chasing 326 against England, India had collapsed after a strong start, but Kaif, batting fearlessly under pressure, took charge with a crucial 87* off 75 balls. His sensible strike rotation, timely boundaries, and vital 121-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh turned the match, guiding India to a historic two-wicket victory.