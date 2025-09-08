How much Prize Money will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner win after US Open 2025 Final?

Cricket KCL 2025 Most Runs: Krishna Prasad wins Orange Cap, Sanju Samson comes 3rd - Top 10 Run Scorers of Kerala Cricket League Season 2 By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 7:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kerala opener Krishna Prasad has emerged as the Orange Cap winner of the second season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL). Leading Trivandrum Royals, the 26-year-old smashed 479 runs from 10 matches, including a century and three half-centuries.

Despite Royals failing to qualify for the semifinals, Krishna's consistent batting was one of the standout stories of the tournament. He excelled across phases-attacking in the powerplay, smartly rotating strike in the middle overs, and finishing with fireworks in the death overs at the Greenfield Stadium.

Krishna had represented Alleppey Ripples in the inaugural season, scoring 192 runs across 10 games. Ahead of Season 2, Trivandrum Royals signed him for ₹3 lakh at the auction. His career hit a setback last year when a shoulder injury kept him out of action for an entire season. Determined to return stronger, the Vaikom-born batter, also an employee with Southern Railways, took a month's leave from Chennai and trained extensively in Thiruvananthapuram. He practiced alongside district teammates Anuraj, Abhishek Pratap, Abhijith Praveen, Rahul Chandran, and Abhishek Nair, honing his skills at Greenfield and the Medical College grounds.

With two Vijay Hazare Trophy centuries under his belt, Krishna last played for Kerala in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, where he struggled for impact.

Thrissur Titans' youngster Ahammed Imran also had a stellar season and finished 2nd in the rankings, whereas India star Sanju Samson finished 3rd in the leaderboard. Despite playing a handful number of matches, Sanju showcased his immense batting prowess and lit up the second season of KCL.

KCL 2025 Most Runs: Top 10 Run Scorers in Kerala Cricket League Season 2

Krisna Prasad (Trivandrum Royals) - 479 Ahammed Imran (Thrissur Titans) - 437 Sanju Samson (Kochi Blue Tigers) - 368 Vinoop Manoharan (Kochi Blue Tigers) - 344 Rohan Kunnummal (Calicut Globstars) - 337 Anand Krishnan (Thrissur Titans) - 322 Akhil Scaria (Calicut Globstars) - 314 Salman Nizar (Calicut Globstars) - 296 Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors) - 294 Vishnu Vinod (Kollam Sailors) - 291