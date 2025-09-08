Cricket KCL 2025: Saly Samson-led Kochi Blue Tigers win maiden title, beat Kollam Sailors by 75 runs in Final without Sanju Samson By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 1:26 [IST]

Kochi Blue Tigers emerged as the champions of the second season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), defeating Kollam Sailors by a commanding margin of 75 runs in the final at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (September 7).

Despite the absence of their marquee player Sanju Samson, who is currently on national duty with India at the Asia Cup, Kochi capped off a memorable campaign with a dominant title-winning performance. Samson, the star wicketkeeper-batter, had been pivotal earlier in the tournament, amassing 368 runs before joining the Indian squad.

Opting to bat first after losing the toss, Kochi produced a see-saw batting display in the summit clash. Vinup Manoharan set the tone with a blistering 30-ball 70, decorated with nine fours and four sixes. His aggressive knock ensured a flying start, with Kochi racing past fifty inside five overs. However, once Vinup fell to a brilliant outfield catch by Abhishek J Nair, Kochi suffered a mid-innings wobble as wickets tumbled in clusters. Yet, Alfie Francis' composed unbeaten 47 off 25 balls in the death overs revived momentum, propelling Kochi to a competitive 181 for 8 in 20 overs. Kollam's bowlers, led by Pawan Raj and Sharafuddin with two wickets each, threatened to apply pressure but lacked sustained breakthroughs.

In reply, Kollam faltered early against disciplined Kochi bowling. Sali Samson - not to be confused with skipper Sanju Samson - provided crucial early strikes, dismissing Bharat Surya and Abhishek Nair, and also shone in the field with three stunning catches. P.S. Jerrin then ripped through Kollam's middle order, claiming 3 for 21 and effectively snuffing out any chase hopes. Despite a fighting unbeaten 23 from Vijay Viswanath, Kollam folded for 106 in 16.3 overs. Kochi's relentless attack, with contributions from KM Asif and Mohammed Ashiq (two wickets each), sealed the team's 75-run triumph.

The victory was celebrated with accolades at the presentation ceremony. The Blue Tigers received the championship trophy along with a ₹30 lakh cash prize. Player of the Series honors went to all-rounder Akhil Scaria, while Vinoop Manoharan was adjudged player of the match in the Final.