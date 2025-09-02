Cricket KCL 2025: Sanju Samson's Kochi Blue Tigers advance to Semis, Will India star play in Knockouts? By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 20:08 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

The Kochi Blue Tigers clinched their fourth straight KCL win, successfully chasing down 166 to edge out the Calicut Globe Stars by three wickets with just three balls left.

Jishnu played the key hand, scoring a composed 45 off 29 deliveries to earn the Player of the Match award, while skipper Saly Samson (22 not out) and Jobin Joby (12 not out) kept their cool during a tense finish to steer Kochi home.

Earlier, Calicut had launched into their innings in explosive fashion. Openers Amir Shah (28) and Rohan Kunnummal (36 off just 13 balls) raced past fifty within four overs, with Rohan in particular tearing into the bowling with a flurry of boundaries and a six. But Kochi counterpunched brilliantly, knocking over three wickets without any addition to the score to peg Calicut back at 64 for 3. A rebuilding partnership between Ajinas (22) and Anfal (38) steadied things, before Sachin Suresh chipped in with a late 18 off 10 balls, carrying Calicut to a competitive 165 for seven. For Kochi, PS Jerin, PK Mithun, and Joby shared two wickets apiece.

In reply, Kochi made a brisk start as Vinoop Manoharan hammered 30 from 14 balls alongside Jishnu at the top. Jishnu then anchored the middle overs with measured stroke-play, keeping the chase alive despite a flurry of wickets. Calicut sniffed a late comeback when Akhil Skaria dismissed both PK Mithun and Alfi Francis John in the 18th over, returning figures of 3 wickets, while S Mithun added two scalps. But Samson's calm presence and Joby's late support sealed a dramatic finish in the final over, Kochi closing on 166 for seven in 19.3 overs.

The result marked a thrilling three-wicket victory for Kochi, with Jishnu's innings standing out as the difference-maker. Kochi have already advanced to the semifinal of the competition as the top-placed team in the group stages. They will now play the 4th-placed team in the semis. Although Thrissur Titans can still catch Kochi and dethrone them at the no.1 place, it looks improbable at the moment.

Will Sanju Samson play in KCL 2025 Semis?

Sanju Samson has already scored 368 runs in the KCL 2025 for the Blue Tigers, reiterating his class and value. The India player didn't play on Tuesday in the win over Calicut Globstars. And Samson will not play any part in the semifinal of the Kerala Cricket League, which will be played on September 5. The India star won't play any match in the KCL 2025 anymore as he is set to fly to UAE for the Asia Cup.