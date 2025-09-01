Cricket KCL 2025: Why has Sijomon Joseph quit Thrissur Titans captaincy? Who will be the next Captain? By Sauradeep Ash Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 14:55 [IST]

Sijomon Joseph has decided to quit captaincy for Thrissur Titans in the Kerala Cricket League Season 2 on Monday (September 1).

Sijomon, who has been the leader for the Titans, relinquished his leadership role as the official Thrissur Titans social media handle confirmed his departure.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down from my role as captain of Thrissur Titans in Kerala premier league season 2. It has been an incredible journey leading this team, filled with learning, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I am truly grateful for the trust, support, and encouragement I received from my teammates, and everyone associated with our team. This decision wasn't easy, but I believe it's the right time. I will continue to give my best as a player and support the team in every way possible," a statement from Sijomon Joseph read on social media.

Why has Sijomon Joseph quit Thrissur Titans captaincy?

MyKhel understands Sijomon has taken up the decision on his own to concentrate more on his performance. The 27-year-old all-rounder has been underwhelming so far in the KCL 2025 with his batting and bowling performances. Although the Titans are sitting 4th in the table with four wins out of seven, Sijomon has only picked up 3 wickets across those matches. He played a magnificent knock against Kochi Blue Tigers, scoring an unbeaten 42 in 23 deliveries to give Thrissur a crucial win, but has batted only once apart from that in the season so far.

Who will be the next Captain?

Thrissur Titans have appointed talented batter Shoun Roger as the next captain in KCL 2025. The 22-year-old has already played for Kerala and is expected to lead the team for the remainder of the tournament.