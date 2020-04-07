Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier may play for Tamil Nadu next season

MyKhel understands that the 29-year-old Sandeep has conveyed his willingness to join Tamil Nadu, a state with which he has tangible connections. Sandeep had spent considerable time in the MRF Pace Foundation to polish his skills and has also landed a job with the India Cements.

Sandeep has so far played 57 First-Class matches taking 186 wickets at 24.43 that includes 11 five-wicket hauls. From 55 List A matches, he has grabbed 66 wickets and from 47 T20s, Sandeep has 46 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.2.

Sandeep has recently travelled with the India A to the tour of New Zealand and picked up 7 wickets from four matches across the formats.

Tamil Nadu were also looking for a senior pro to lead the attack along with T Natarajan, who had to go through injuries last season, M Mohammed and K Vignesh. Sandeep, who was good experience in domestic cricket and who also played in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, fitted the bill perfectly.

Meanwhile, Sandeep while talking to Manorama said the news of him moving to TN is still a "speculation."