Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier may play for Tamil Nadu next season

By
Keralas Sandeep Warrier may for Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy in the next season
Kerala's Sandeep Warrier may for Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy in the next season

Bengaluru, April 7: Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier is all set to switch to Tamil Nadu in the upcoming domestic season. Sandeep has been approached by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) some days back to enquire about his willingness to make the move across the state.

MyKhel understands that the 29-year-old Sandeep has conveyed his willingness to join Tamil Nadu, a state with which he has tangible connections. Sandeep had spent considerable time in the MRF Pace Foundation to polish his skills and has also landed a job with the India Cements.

Sandeep has so far played 57 First-Class matches taking 186 wickets at 24.43 that includes 11 five-wicket hauls. From 55 List A matches, he has grabbed 66 wickets and from 47 T20s, Sandeep has 46 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.2.

Sandeep has recently travelled with the India A to the tour of New Zealand and picked up 7 wickets from four matches across the formats.

Tamil Nadu were also looking for a senior pro to lead the attack along with T Natarajan, who had to go through injuries last season, M Mohammed and K Vignesh. Sandeep, who was good experience in domestic cricket and who also played in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, fitted the bill perfectly.

Meanwhile, Sandeep while talking to Manorama said the news of him moving to TN is still a "speculation."

More KERALA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue