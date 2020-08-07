Kerala plane crash: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead sportspersons to condole loss of lives

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar led the sportspersons to offer their condolences to the deceased and those injured. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also took to his Twitter handle to express his shock. India captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma also expressed their sadness and prayed for the departed souls.

India's ace badminton star Saina Nehwal also mourned the death of passengers in the crash. India cricketer KL Rahul also expressed his shock.

Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala.

Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2020

My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives following the crashlanding of #AirIndiaExpress flight in Kozhikode. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2020

Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2020

Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 7, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with the people injured in the plane crash in Kerala. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. May they RIP. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 7, 2020

Heartbreaking news from Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the lives lost in the landing mishap. Praying that the rest of the passengers return home safely. 2020 could really use some more compassion. 😣#KozhikodeAirCrash — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 7, 2020

Shocked by the news of plane crash at Kozhikode. My prayers are with the people on board. Wishing speedy recovery to ones who are injured. — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 7, 2020

Terrible news coming from Kozhikode. Frightening visuals of the plane breaking apart. Hoping and praying that all passengers are evacuated safely as soon as possible! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 7, 2020

My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Pilot who lost his life during the accident & prayers for the ones injured in the Air India aircraft at #Kozhikode #AirIndiaExpress — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 7, 2020

Heartbroken and shocked ..Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near n dear in this tragic accident . #AirIndiaCrash 🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 7, 2020

A Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway here and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening, police sources said. The mishap occurred at 7:41 pm.

No fire was reported at the time of landing, an AIE statement said. Police said 16 people were killed in the accident. The Civil Aviation Ministry said the flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai overshot runway.

There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft, the ministry added.

An IG of police has been deputed to oversee the rescue operations. Fire and Rescue teams of two districts-- Kozhikode and Malappuram have been engaged. According to information from Kozhikode medical college, seriously injured people have been admitted there.