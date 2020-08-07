Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kerala plane crash: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead sportspersons to condole loss of lives

By
Kerala plane crash: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead sportspersons to condole loss of lives

New Delhi, Aug 7: Indian cricketers and other athletes have expressed shock over the Air India Express plane skidding on the runway in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Friday (August 7), killing sixteen and leaving several seriously injured.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar led the sportspersons to offer their condolences to the deceased and those injured. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also took to his Twitter handle to express his shock. India captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma also expressed their sadness and prayed for the departed souls.

India's ace badminton star Saina Nehwal also mourned the death of passengers in the crash. India cricketer KL Rahul also expressed his shock.

A Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway here and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening, police sources said. The mishap occurred at 7:41 pm.

No fire was reported at the time of landing, an AIE statement said. Police said 16 people were killed in the accident. The Civil Aviation Ministry said the flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai overshot runway.

There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft, the ministry added.

An IG of police has been deputed to oversee the rescue operations. Fire and Rescue teams of two districts-- Kozhikode and Malappuram have been engaged. According to information from Kozhikode medical college, seriously injured people have been admitted there.

More SACHIN TENDULKAR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 23:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue