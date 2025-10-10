France Not Intimidated By Argentina And Spain As World Cup Approaches, Says Saliba

Kerala Ranji Trophy Squad: Sanju Samson Included, Mohammad Azharuddeen named Captain
Published: Friday, October 10, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kerala Cricket Association has announced a balanced 15-member squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen named as captain and Tamil Nadu's Baba Aparajith included as the vice-captain under the guest quota.

Sanju Samson has also been included in the Ranji squad for Kerala as the India star is expected to play a key part for them. Apart from that, Sachin Baby will be part of the team as well.

Azharuddeen will spearhead a squad combining solid experience with emerging local talent. The inclusion of Aparajith, a seasoned domestic performer, provides Kerala with a reliable middle-order option and leadership depth. Azhar was a pivotal part of Kerala's Ranji run last season and led South Zone in the Duleep Trophy as well.

Rohan S Kunnummal continues to be a key figure at the top of the order, while promising all-rounders Vathsal Govind Sharma and Akshay Chandran strengthen the team's balance. Kannur's Salman Nizar also features prominently after a strong domestic run, alongside another guest signing, left-arm all-rounder Ankit Sharma.

The bowling department features familiar names, with pacers Nidheesh MD and Basil NP are expected to share the new ball duties. Emerging youngsters such as Edhen Apple Tom and Ahammed Imran from Thiruvananthapuram provide rotation depth, with spin support expected from the likes of Shoun Roger and Abhishek P Nair.

Kerala open their Ranji Trophy campaign this season at home against Maharashtra on October 15, which will mean a swift reunion for Jalaj Saxena, who swapped allegiance ahead of the season.

Kerala Ranji Trophy Squad 2025-26

Mohammed Azharuddeen (C), Baba Aparajith (VC), Sanju Samson, Rohan S Kunnummal, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Akshay Chandran, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, Nidheesh MD, Basil NP, Edhen Apple Tom, Ahammed Imran, Shoun Roger, Abhishek P Nair.