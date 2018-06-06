Cricket

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Rashid Khan spins Afghans to series win

Posted By:
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan takes four-for in series win
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan takes four-for in series win

Dehradun, June 6: Rashid Khan said he simply did what is expected of him after his four-for helped Afghanistan secure an historic Twenty20 international series win over Bangladesh.

The spinner took the key wickets of captain Shakib Al Hasan (3), Tamim Iqbal (43), Mosaddek Hossain (0) and Soumya Sarkar (3) to reduce Bangladesh from 93-4 to 108-8.

Bangladesh recovered somewhat to reach 134-8, but Afghanistan reached the target of 135 with seven balls to spare, thanks largely to Samiullah Shenwari's 49 off 41 balls.

1
43694

The result sees Afghanistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series, in which all matches are being held at Dehradun in India, clinching a first T20I bilateral series win over a side other than Zimbabwe.

Khan was named man of the match after posting figures of 4-12 but somewhat downplayed his contributions, saying: "This is what the team expects, I try to do my best in all departments.

"I used to bowl after 11 overs earlier, this is the plan given to me, to bowl in the middle and end overs.

"I was mentally ready, wanted to bowl in the good length areas. It was crucial, wickets of Shakib, Tamim, Mosaddek and Soumya. They are key players, we know how good they are, so we wanted to keep things simple and focus on the basics."

The series finale takes place on Thursday (June 7).

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue