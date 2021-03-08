KKR IPL 2021 Time Table: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

The Knight Riders will be led by England's world cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan - who became the skipper of the side midway through the IPL 2020 after Dinesh Karthik stepped down as the captain.

The IPL Governing council on Sunday (March 7) announced the schedule for the fourteenth edition of the IPL and confirmed the domestic tournament will be held at home.

IPL 2021 to start on April 9, FINAL on May 30: List of venues, TV Timings, Format, Other Info

The T20 extravaganza returns home after nearly two years and will be held in only six cities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league featuring 8 teams will be played with no home advantage as the event will be held across only six cities, including - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The season will get underway on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

The Knight Riders, who had a disappointing outing in the previous edition, made some interesting buys during the mini-auction last month and bought seasoned campaigners like Harbhajan Singh and Shakib-Al-Hasan ahead of the upcoming season.

Here is the full schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2021:

Dates Match Venue Time (in IST) 11 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 07:30 PM 13 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 07:30 PM 18 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 07:30 PM 21 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 07:30 PM 24 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 07:30 PM 26 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 07:30 PM 29 April Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad 07:30 PM 3 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahmedabad 07:30 PM 8 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad 03:30 PM 10 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Bengaluru 07:30 PM 12 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 07:30 PM 15 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Bengaluru 07:30 PM 18 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru 07:30 PM 21 May Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 03:30 PM