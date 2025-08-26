Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson to Shubman Gill - Five India Players to Keep an Eye On

Cricket KKR looking for KL Rahul as captain in IPL 2026? Ajinkya Rahane future in Doubt By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 17:12 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly planning to bring KL Rahul from Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2026 season in a high-profile trade deal.

KKR are keen on acquiring Rahul and may even make him the team captain, aiming to strengthen their squad after a challenging 2025 season.

Rahul, who was Delhi Capitals' top scorer in IPL 2025, is admired for his batting, wicketkeeping, and leadership skills. KKR wants him to fill key positions, especially after struggling to find a reliable wicketkeeper and leader in their last campaign. The talks suggest that KKR might offer players or a big cash amount to Delhi Capitals in exchange for Rahul.

Why are KKR looking for KL Rahul?

After the departure of Shreyas Iyer following the triumphant IPL 2024 season, KKR have been devoid of strong leadership. Ajinkya Rahane led them in IPL 2025 and batted brilliantly, but his captaincy failed to produce results for the Knight Riders. Rahane also relinquished captaincy for Mumbai in domestic competition, which has further compounded KKR's issues as they are unsure whether Rahane will be willing to lead the team next year.

Amid this, the Knight Riders are looking to bring in KL Rahul, who has proven IPL leadership experience and will be a fantastic addition to the team. KKR are also linked with Sanju Samson, as he looks poised to leave Rajasthan Royals.

However, the trade faces uncertainties as Delhi Capitals may hesitate to release their star player, and KKR needs to figure out a trade package. There are also rumors that Chennai Super Kings are interested in Rahul for a leadership role, making the situation competitive.

If the trade goes through, KL Rahul is expected to lead KKR in IPL 2026, bringing experience and stability to the team as they aim to bounce back from recent setbacks.