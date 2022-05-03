KKR vs RR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

Mumbai, May 2: Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back from a five-match losing streak as they clinched a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals.
After electing to bowl first, the Knights restricted Rajasthan Royals to 152/5, despite a patient half-century from Sanju Samson. On a day when RR batsman struggled, Samson and Hetmyer guided RR past the 150-mark.
In reply, KKR's chase got off to a shaky start as Kuldeep Yadav removed Aaron Finch (4) to reduce KKR to 16/1 in 3.1 overs. Ashwin removed Baba Indrajith (15) in the final over of the powerplay as KKR was reduced to 32/2 in the first six overs.
Midway through the innings, Nitish Rana put the pressure back on RR as Ashwin conceded 16 runs in the 11th over after being hit for three consecutive boundaries. Rana and skipper Shreyas Iyer (34) put the Knights in control with a third-wicket partnership of 60 off 43.
Nitish Rana (48) and Rinku Singh (42) finished the job with a fourth wicket stand of 66-off 38 as KKR clinched their fourth win of the season.
Earlier, after being invited to bat first, riding on skipper Sanju Samson's half-century and a cameo from Shimron Hetmyer Rajasthan Royals toiled to 152/5.
Umesh Yadav once again provided KKR the early breakthrough as he removed Devdutt Padikkal for just 2 off 5 to reduce RR to 7/1 in 2.1 overs.
Following the early wicket, Samson and Buttler stitched together a second-wicket stand of 48 off 39. But the inform Buttler couldn't do much damage on the day as Shivam Mavi took a stunner to remove him for just 22 off 25.
Shivam Mavi, once again, delivered against the Royals as he removed Sanju Samson for 54 off 49 to to reduce RR to 115/5 in 17.1 overs.
Hetmyer (27), who has been handed the finisher's role for the Royals, gave the runrate a much-needed boost as he hammered Tim Southee for 20 runs in the 19th over. Shivam Mavi did well to concede just 10 runs in the final over to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 152.
Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match:
Shreyas Iyer (Winning Captain): Yes definitely, right from the powerplay, when the bowlers came in and conceded 36 in the powerplay with a wicket. That's the start we needed. (Umesh) We've been talking about him right from the start, the way he's bowling those hard lenghts, obviously as a captain you have to give him the ball and then he does his thing. It's really tough to bat against him in the nets. He's got a set of plans which is really hard to read. As a captain, you just have to give him the ball and he's always up to execute things. (Sunil Narine) He's a great asset for the team. Whenever I give him the ball, he's ready to give me wickets. He turns out to be a very economical bowler at the same time. If he gets a wicket, he gets a big one. (Rinku Singh) I was talking to my teammates in the dressing room and was like, the way he's maintaining his calm even in such pressure situations playing his second or third game, it's outstanding. Building that partnership with Nitish Rana in that situation, it's something we have to praise about and he's a great asset for the future in the franchise. The way he has given starts right from the first game, he doesn't look like a newcomer in the team. We are looking for a great start. Every time I have to go in and build a partnership. I really love pressure but in every game, it really sweats out a lot of me.
Sanju Samson (Losing Captain): I think we were short by 15-20 runs to be honest. I think it was a really great effort. Last game also we were short by 10-15 runs but bowling was good. Our body language and energy has been good and I hope I win the toss in the next game. You have to keep on assessing the game. Wickets at the interval stopped the momentum and we couldn't execute our shots. I have had a niggle the last few games but I'm recovering well and (my back) is fine. It was a great effort. With the bowling and fielding we showed some real fight. The body language and energy was amazing. I think we could have batted a bit better and win the toss next time for sure. I think you have to keep on assessing the game and who is batting with you. Wickets at intervals, that's what stopped myself to keep going with momentum. When I wanted to go hard, they bowled really well and we couldn't execute our shots.
Brendon
McCullum:
Five
on
the
bounce
is
no
easy
feat
to
pull
yourselves
out
of.
I
just
have
to
compliment
all
the
guys
within
the
group.
I
know
it's
the
first
year
for
all
the
guys
in
this
team
but
the
guys
have
stuck
really
close
and
we
could
have
easily
been
on
the
other
side
of
two
or
three
of
those
games.
It's
not
easy
to
keep
the
faith
sometimes
but
the
boys
are
able
to
do
it
and
tonight
was
a
fantastic
performance
from
a
couple
of
guys
who
are
very
good
friends
in
particular.
Nitish
Rana
and
Rinku
Singh,
they
will
grow
so
much
from
that
performance.
We
had
guys
who
arrived
late,
a
couple
of
injuries,
a
couple
of
guys
who
lost
form
and
confidence
as
well.
So
there's
a
myriad
of
reasons
why
we've
had
to
make
as
many
changes
as
we've
had.
Tonight,
with
Anukul
coming
into
the
side
because
of
the
nature
of
the
wicket
meant
that
we
had
to
adjust
our
balance
again
and
we
wanted
five
bowlers.
Mavi
on
this
wicket
has
a
good
record.
It's
certainly
not
my
way
to
keep
chopping
and
changing,
but
sometimes
you
have
to
make
the
calls
that
you
think
are
right.
(Rinku
Singh)
He's
an
amazing
story.
He's
been
around
the
franchise
now
for
a
long
period
of
time.
Before
the
first
game
that
he
played,
I
was
lucky
enough
to
spend
a
little
bit
of
time
with
him.
He
knew
for
his
own
self-worth
and
his
own
career,
he
needed
to
make
a
statement
in
this
competition.
He
was
able
to
do
it
in
the
first
game.
He's
such
a
great
team
man,
a
wonderful
human
being
and
the
real
vibe
and
culture
of
the
group
is
set
by
Rinku.
His
older
brother
and
Nitish
Rana
as
well
was
out
there
with
him
and
I
think
that
gave
him
great
confidence.
Some
players
just
deserve
to
have
things
go
their
way
and
Rinku
is
one
of
them.
(Anukul
Roy)
He
was
brilliant,
again
one
of
those
guys
who
has
been
around
IPL
cricket
for
a
long
time
without
a
whole
lot
of
opportunities.
But
similar
to
Rinku,
he
carries
himself
so
well
and
is
able
to
contribute
to
the
team,
even
if
he's
not
playing
on
the
field.
It
was
great
to
see
him
get
an
opportunity
tonight
and
I
think
he's
got
a
big
future
in
front
of
him.
Rinku Singh (Player of the Match): I'm the first from aligarh to play IPL. It's the biggest league and there's a lot of pressure. I've been waiting - five years. Lots of work and came in after injury. When I went to bat I had spoken to Baz and he told me to go and finish the job.
KKR vs RR 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)
Punch Super Striker of the match: Shimron Hetmyer (RR) 27 off 13 deliveries with a strike rate of 207.69
Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Sanju Samson (RR) - 83 fantasy points
Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Riyan Parag (RR) - 2 sixes
Cred Power player of the match: Umesh Yadav (KKR) 1 for 19 in the powerplay
Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Rinku Singh (KKR)
Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Kuldeep Sen clocked the fastest delivery of 148.2km/hr
RuPay on the go fours of the match: Sanju Samson (RR) - 7 fours
Player of the match: Rinku Singh (KKR)
