KKR vs RR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

After electing to bowl first, the Knights restricted Rajasthan Royals to 152/5, despite a patient half-century from Sanju Samson. On a day when RR batsman struggled, Samson and Hetmyer guided RR past the 150-mark.

In reply, KKR's chase got off to a shaky start as Kuldeep Yadav removed Aaron Finch (4) to reduce KKR to 16/1 in 3.1 overs. Ashwin removed Baba Indrajith (15) in the final over of the powerplay as KKR was reduced to 32/2 in the first six overs.

1

53656

Midway through the innings, Nitish Rana put the pressure back on RR as Ashwin conceded 16 runs in the 11th over after being hit for three consecutive boundaries. Rana and skipper Shreyas Iyer (34) put the Knights in control with a third-wicket partnership of 60 off 43.

Nitish Rana (48) and Rinku Singh (42) finished the job with a fourth wicket stand of 66-off 38 as KKR clinched their fourth win of the season.

Earlier, after being invited to bat first, riding on skipper Sanju Samson's half-century and a cameo from Shimron Hetmyer Rajasthan Royals toiled to 152/5.

Umesh Yadav once again provided KKR the early breakthrough as he removed Devdutt Padikkal for just 2 off 5 to reduce RR to 7/1 in 2.1 overs.

Following the early wicket, Samson and Buttler stitched together a second-wicket stand of 48 off 39. But the inform Buttler couldn't do much damage on the day as Shivam Mavi took a stunner to remove him for just 22 off 25.

Shivam Mavi, once again, delivered against the Royals as he removed Sanju Samson for 54 off 49 to to reduce RR to 115/5 in 17.1 overs.

Hetmyer (27), who has been handed the finisher's role for the Royals, gave the runrate a much-needed boost as he hammered Tim Southee for 20 runs in the 19th over. Shivam Mavi did well to concede just 10 runs in the final over to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 152.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match:

Shreyas Iyer (Winning Captain): Yes definitely, right from the powerplay, when the bowlers came in and conceded 36 in the powerplay with a wicket. That's the start we needed. (Umesh) We've been talking about him right from the start, the way he's bowling those hard lenghts, obviously as a captain you have to give him the ball and then he does his thing. It's really tough to bat against him in the nets. He's got a set of plans which is really hard to read. As a captain, you just have to give him the ball and he's always up to execute things. (Sunil Narine) He's a great asset for the team. Whenever I give him the ball, he's ready to give me wickets. He turns out to be a very economical bowler at the same time. If he gets a wicket, he gets a big one. (Rinku Singh) I was talking to my teammates in the dressing room and was like, the way he's maintaining his calm even in such pressure situations playing his second or third game, it's outstanding. Building that partnership with Nitish Rana in that situation, it's something we have to praise about and he's a great asset for the future in the franchise. The way he has given starts right from the first game, he doesn't look like a newcomer in the team. We are looking for a great start. Every time I have to go in and build a partnership. I really love pressure but in every game, it really sweats out a lot of me.

Sanju Samson (Losing Captain): I think we were short by 15-20 runs to be honest. I think it was a really great effort. Last game also we were short by 10-15 runs but bowling was good. Our body language and energy has been good and I hope I win the toss in the next game. You have to keep on assessing the game. Wickets at the interval stopped the momentum and we couldn't execute our shots. I have had a niggle the last few games but I'm recovering well and (my back) is fine. It was a great effort. With the bowling and fielding we showed some real fight. The body language and energy was amazing. I think we could have batted a bit better and win the toss next time for sure. I think you have to keep on assessing the game and who is batting with you. Wickets at intervals, that's what stopped myself to keep going with momentum. When I wanted to go hard, they bowled really well and we couldn't execute our shots.

Brendon McCullum: Five on the bounce is no easy feat to pull yourselves out of. I just have to compliment all the guys within the group. I know it's the first year for all the guys in this team but the guys have stuck really close and we could have easily been on the other side of two or three of those games. It's not easy to keep the faith sometimes but the boys are able to do it and tonight was a fantastic performance from a couple of guys who are very good friends in particular. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh, they will grow so much from that performance. We had guys who arrived late, a couple of injuries, a couple of guys who lost form and confidence as well. So there's a myriad of reasons why we've had to make as many changes as we've had. Tonight, with Anukul coming into the side because of the nature of the wicket meant that we had to adjust our balance again and we wanted five bowlers. Mavi on this wicket has a good record. It's certainly not my way to keep chopping and changing, but sometimes you have to make the calls that you think are right. (Rinku Singh) He's an amazing story. He's been around the franchise now for a long period of time. Before the first game that he played, I was lucky enough to spend a little bit of time with him. He knew for his own self-worth and his own career, he needed to make a statement in this competition. He was able to do it in the first game. He's such a great team man, a wonderful human being and the real vibe and culture of the group is set by Rinku. His older brother and Nitish Rana as well was out there with him and I think that gave him great confidence. Some players just deserve to have things go their way and Rinku is one of them. (Anukul Roy) He was brilliant, again one of those guys who has been around IPL cricket for a long time without a whole lot of opportunities. But similar to Rinku, he carries himself so well and is able to contribute to the team, even if he's not playing on the field. It was great to see him get an opportunity tonight and I think he's got a big future in front of him.



Rinku Singh (Player of the Match): I'm the first from aligarh to play IPL. It's the biggest league and there's a lot of pressure. I've been waiting - five years. Lots of work and came in after injury. When I went to bat I had spoken to Baz and he told me to go and finish the job.

KKR vs RR 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Shimron Hetmyer (RR) 27 off 13 deliveries with a strike rate of 207.69

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Sanju Samson (RR) - 83 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Riyan Parag (RR) - 2 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Umesh Yadav (KKR) 1 for 19 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Rinku Singh (KKR)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Kuldeep Sen clocked the fastest delivery of 148.2km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Sanju Samson (RR) - 7 fours

Player of the match: Rinku Singh (KKR)