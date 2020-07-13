KL Rahul posts an emotional message with his cricket gears on Instagram, gets more than 3 lakh likes

The 28-year-old like everyone else is waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to subside before they return on the field. But the country is registering a massive surge in the number of positive cases on a daily basis, making it impossible for everyone to return on the field even for practice.

More than 8 lakh COVID positive cases have been detected in India and it has also claimed more than 20000 lives nationwide.

Rahul on Monday (July 13) posted an image of his cricketing gears and kit and captioned it "I miss you." The post has been liked by more than 3 lakh people.

View this post on Instagram I miss you 🙁 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Jul 13, 2020 at 1:11am PDT

While cricket has returned in England amidst a secure bubble and the first Test match in the Covid-era concluded a day back. West Indies defeated hosts England by 4 wickets on the final day of the highly anticipated game. However, there is still no clarity about the future of cricket in India as the number of cases continues to rise.

Like Rahul, other India cricketers are also waiting for things to get normal so that they can step out of their houses to practice, while those who are living in the remote areas or in the villages have already started training.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has already claimed that Indian cricketers won't return on the ground before August but even that seems a distant dream. No one knows when Team India will be able to play its first international game in the post-coronavirus era.

Similarly, the Indian domestic season has also been affected by the outbreak. There is a huge uncertainty with regards to India's domestic tournaments as IPL will be happening in October leading to a curtailed season due to coronavirus. The 2020-21 domestic season would have started with Vijay Hazare in late August followed Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Last season's Irani Cup was cancelled due to announcement of Lockdown 1.

Ganguly has already cleared that the domestic cricket season in India is only possible after coronavirus.