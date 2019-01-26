Kohli happy with bowlers' mindset after thumping win over New Zealand

1. Virat Kohli

It was quite clinical. We were really balanced with the bat and 325 was par. Not something you feel comfortable considering NZ's batting. But it was good to put up a balanced performance. I made a conscience effort after the drinks break to go hard between 34-40 overs so we can get 340-350. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are the things we need to look into with the World Cup nearby. We would like to score those 15-20 runs extra. But at the same time our bowlers are not content to go wicketless for 40 runs, they'd rather go for 60 and take three wicket. That mindset is crucial for us.

2. Rohit Sharma (Man of the match)

It is a good feeling. Most importantly, we won the game. We never knew how the pitch is going to play to start with. But as the game went on, we understood what the par score would be. When New Zealand and Sri Lanka played here, it was a high-scoring game. 325 was par. But our bowlers delivered. Shikhar and I understand each other's game. It's crucial for the team as well, when you get that kind of start. I've always enjoyed batting with Shikhar.

3. Kane Williamson

It is a little bit frustrating. It's not so much the losing, it's the way we've been losing. We showed glimpses in the chase, we just didn't do it long enough. We pulled it back with the ball. Still a large total, but Ish was outstanding. There were some good steps forward. There's two games in a row now where we've not had control at any stage, but we need to take small steps. Some of the dismissals were a result of us going too hard maybe. If you have wickets in hand, you never know. But we didn't have wickets in hand. Those are the lessons that we need to take ahead.

4. Match summary

India beat New Zealand by 90 runs to take a strong 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series here on Saturday (January 26). India made 324/4 in 50 overs with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma making fifties while MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav provided the final thrust. Then they restricted New Zealand to 234 as chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets to hasten the NZ collapse.