Kohli must have thought about himself, probably wants to concentrate on batting: Borde

By Pti

Pune, Sept. 21: Former India player Chandu Borde believes that Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the captain of Indian T20 side and IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore to focus solely on batting.

Kohli recently announced that he would step down as the India T20 captain after the World T20, which is slated to be held in Oman and United Arab Emirates in October-November.

"See, what happens is that a lot of good cricketers think what is good for them because he must have thought for himself. I'm sure he thinks that he may be able to perform better if he keeps away from leadership (in) this T20 (format) or something," Borde told reporters here on Tuesday.

The ex-India team manager, who was also a national selector, was speaking after being felicitated by former BCCI president Sharad Pawar at a function "Salute to the legend Chandu Borde".

"Because as a captain and as a player also, it is quite a (challenge), what you call wanting to perform better and better and you play under pressure, that pressure will go away and then he will perform better."

During the programme, both Pawar and Borde recollected many anecdotes related to Indian cricket. Three days after announcing his decision to quit Indian T20 captaincy, Kohli also stepped down as the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper after the 2021 IPL season.

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 21:33 [IST]
