Cricket Kohli Thanks Pujara for His Support in India's Test Batting Line-Up Virat Kohli expressed gratitude to Cheteshwar Pujara for his significant role in the Indian Test batting line-up. Their partnership yielded over 3,500 runs, showcasing their impact on the team's success. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 1:48 [IST]

Virat Kohli expressed gratitude to Cheteshwar Pujara for easing his role in India's Test batting line-up. The duo formed a strong middle-order partnership for nearly ten years. Pujara, aged 37, announced his retirement on Sunday. He began his international career in 2010 against Australia in Bengaluru.

Kohli shared on Instagram, "Thank you for making my job easier at number 4 pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless @cheteshwarpujara."

Pujara's retirement sparked widespread admiration from the cricket community. Former teammates and coaches praised his determination and selflessness throughout his Test career. Pujara played 103 Tests, amassing 7,195 runs with an average of 43.60. His achievements include 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Pujara's Impact on Indian Cricket

The Saurashtra batter was crucial in Kohli's Test team, contributing to a historic series win in Australia during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pujara scored 521 runs in seven innings, helping India secure a 2-1 series victory. His performance was instrumental in India's success Down Under.

In the subsequent 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pujara scored 271 runs across four matches, averaging 33.87. He recorded three fifties, with a top score of 77. His resilience and skill were vital to India's competitive edge during these tours.

First-Class Achievements

Pujara's first-class cricket record is impressive, with 278 matches yielding 21,301 runs. His highest score was an unbeaten 352, and he averaged 51.82 overall. He achieved 66 centuries and 81 half-centuries in this format, showcasing his consistency and prowess over the years.

Kohli and Pujara's partnership yielded significant results for India in Tests. Together, they scored 3,513 runs in 83 innings, achieving seven century stands and 18 half-century partnerships with an average of 43.37.

Pujara last represented India during the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in London in 2023. His contributions to Indian cricket have left a lasting legacy that will be remembered by fans and players alike.

