Kohli vs BCCI: We will deal with it: Sourav Ganguly reacts to Virat Kohli’s explosive statement

Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Board says Kohli was kept in loop about captaincy change

After Kohli had announced his decision to step down from T20I captaincy, Ganguly said he had spoken to the skipper and asked him to reconsider his decision. But with Kohli sticking to his decision, the BCCI deemed it fit to name Rohit Sharma as skipper of both T20I and ODI and not have split captaincy.

Kohli continues to lead the Test team. But the discrepancy in Kohli and Ganguly’s statement caught everyone’s attention and the board faced backlash for removing the decorated cricketer in an unceremonious way.

A day after Kohli dropped a bomb, reacting to Kohli’s claims, India Today quoted Ganguly as saying, “I have nothing to say. We will deal with it, leave it to the BCCI.”

While the former Indian skipper didn’t add to it anymore, according to reports, the BCCI top brass is set to come up with a response. Earlier in the day, BCCI denied the charge and said Kohli was kept in loop about the change in leadership.

"Virat Kohli can’t say that we didn’t keep him in the loop. We spoke to Virat in Sept and asked him not to quit the T20 captaincy. “Once Virat gave up the T20 captaincy on his own, it was difficult to have 2 white ball captains. Chetan Sharma told Virat about the ODI captaincy on the morning of the meeting," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by India Today.

The Indian team, led by Kohli, landed in Johannesburg on Thursday for the three-match Test series against South Africa, beginning on the Boxing Day at Centurion.

The Kohli-led Test side had departed from Mumbai for the tour that includes three Tests followed by as many ODIs. Ahead of the departure Kohli’s explosive interview during the pre-departure press conference saw Indian cricket plunged into controversy.