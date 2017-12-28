Krunal Pandya gets married to Pankhuri Sharma: Stars grace the reception - See pics

Mumbai, Dec 28: It seems the wedding season in Indian cricket is yet to get over. After India captain Virat Kohli and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar it's Hardik Pandya's elder brother Krunal Pandya who entered the wedlock.

Krunal - who is an India A cricketer and plays for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians - tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma on Wednesday (December 27).

The wedding ceremony of the elder one of the Pandya brothers was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several India cricketers, including legendary Sachin Tendulkar, attended the reception of the newly wedded couple.

Kohli, who married his long-time actor girlfriend Anushka Sharma earlier this month, threw a lavish reception for friends of the film fraternity and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26. It coincided with Krunal's 'mehendi' function.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, who owns the franchise Mumbai Indians, attended the wedding reception with his family and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan graced the reception and blessed the couple.

Several cricketers from Indian domestic circuit who are friends with the groom also arrived to congratulate the couple on their D-Day.

Here are a few images of the wedding and gala reception: