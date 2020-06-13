KSCA plans to resume cricket in July; brings in changes to match schedule

The KSCA had conducted a Managing Committee meeting on Friday (June 12) to take a stock of the situation and decided to keep a keen eye on the health situation and the impact of Covid 19 that has pushed the sporting activities to a standstill.

"We would like to restart the cricketing activities including practice facilities, camps/matches only after exhaustive and comprehensive SOP is in place. We are waiting for the BCCI guidelines and SOP which is being prepared under the guidance of sports medical experts and it is to be implemented in all the state associations.

"The KSCA SOP will consider all the guidelines issued by the Central Government, State Government, local authorities, Sport Authority of India, International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA treasurer and spokesperson.

Mruthyunjaya said in the meanwhile the association has worked out revised schedule for cricketing activities.

As per the new blueprint the Group I (I) and II Division leagues will played in the one-day format (50 overs a side) for the 2020-21 season with the earliest starting date falling on July. The Under-19 and Under-16 Inter-Club tournaments will also be in the one-day format, including the knockouts. The KSCA is looking to start the Under-19 events in August and the Under-16 tournaments in September.

However, the YS Ramaswamy Memorial one-day format tournament may not take place this season because the first three division leagues are scheduled to be in the 50-over-a-side format.

The KSCA said the fate of other prominent fixtures in the state calendar like Dr Thimmappiah tournament and the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) will be decided later as per the BCCI schedule and the availability of the window.