Kuldeep Yadav in awe of MS Dhoni's lightning quick glove work

Kuldeep on Dhoni's quick stumpings

Mahi bhai has vast experience and keeps telling us the nitty-gritty of the game. He is like a game changer and we are lucky to have him in our team. But what I find most extraordinary about him is the speed in which he dislodges the stumps. It is simply unbelievable and honestly, I have never played with someone with such quick glovework.

On picking up 100+ wickets along with Yuzvendra Chahal

Yes, my partnership with Chahal has been quite successful. Other teams play normal cricket in the middle overs trying to keep wickets in hand for the death overs but our mindset is to pick wickets in middle overs. As leg-spinners, it is not easy for us because if we don't take wickets then we can go for runs. But we back each other and that is our strength. For any partnership to thrive, two players need to work in tandem and I am happy it is benefitting the Indian team.

On his impressive performance in 2018

I am happy with how the entire year panned out. It began on a good note in South Africa and ended well in Australia. I enjoyed the challenges that came my way and I hope I continue delivering whenever my team requires.

On latest ICC rankings

It's good to be among the top three in world cricket. When you are at number two in world cricket you know that you are on the right track and it provides greater motivation and helps to strive harder. Till now number 2 is good. Rashid Khan has done well and deserves the numero uno spot. It won't be easy to dislodge him. But if I keep performing then number one will also come soon.

On his World Cup preparations

World Cup pressure will be there and that should be there for all players. It helps to perform. Conditions won't really matter in ODI. I am not thinking too much on it now. There is still time and neither do I believe in bringing something new. If you are talking about mystery then that is something that I do not believe in.

On the prospects of playing WC:

To be very honest I am still living a dream. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I will be a part of the World Cup squad. If India wins the World Cup then it will be the biggest moment in my career. I do not know how I will celebrate. The entire country wants it and if I can win it for the country then I will know that I have made a meaningful contribution to my country. This is my dream.