Kuldeep Yadav reveals how MS Dhoni helped him claim his maiden ODI hat-trick

Kolkata, Sep 22: Kuldeep Yadav was under some severe amount of stress after removing Matthew Wade and Ashton Agar in consecutive deliveries for he was on the verge of creating history.

As the young china-man spinner felt clueless, as to which ball he should bowl in order to claim his maiden ODI hat-trick and register his name in the history books, he headed directly towards the seasoned campaigner Mahendra Singh Dhoni for an opinion.

Dhoni, being the best judge of his bowling, was sharing his thoughts from behind the stumps all through the match. But this time the 36-year-old advised the wrist spinner to back his instincts.

"I asked Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) what I should bowl, he said 'tujhe jaisa lagta hai wo daal (you bowl what you want)'," said the 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh player.

The youngster relied on his gut feeling and bowled a wrong one which the new man-in Pat Cummins failed to pick and edged it.

Dhoni, who was at his attentive best behind the stumps, did no mistake in reading the ball and picked a sharp catch to hand the youngster his maiden ODI hat-trick.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep became only the third Indian to take a hat-trick as the hosts demolished Australia by 50 runs in the second ODI.

He described the memorable feat against Australia as a "special" effort and said he had never dreamt of achieving it.

"Not really," replied Kuldeep when asked if he had ever thought of taking a hat-trick. "This is special for me, it changed the game for us. It was a really proud moment," he added. He said initially he was struggling to bowl in a particular area.

"Initially I was struggling to bowl in a particular area. It's a game of cricket, everything happens. Last match, where I was hit for three sixes in an over, was a learning experience," Kuldeep added further.