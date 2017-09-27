Kyle Jarvis to return to Zimbabwe

Bengaluru, September 27: Zimbabwe cricket received another boost as pace bowler Kyle Jarvis has snapped his contract with Lancashire to play international cricket for his country.

The fast bowler has asked the club to be released from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of next season, to resume his Test career, reports Manchester Evening News.

He has been linked with a move back to his homeland for some months, but stated in August that he would remain at Lancashire till the end of the 2018 season.

However, he has now decided to leave the club a year early, and was left out of Lancashire's final match of the campaign against Surrey.

Jarvis joined Lancashire in 2013 after playing eight Tests, and has been the club's leading wicket-taker in the County Championship in both 2015 and 2016. This season he has taken 37 wickets.

"I have absolutely loved my time at Lancashire over the last four years," said Jarvis.

"It's a very special place and I have made some fantastic friends here. I am immensely proud to have played a part in the history of this great club. I would like to thank everyone that for making me feel part of it," said Jarvis.