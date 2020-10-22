Cricket
Lanka Premier League wants to follow the path of IPL

By
Lanka Premier League
The tournament will be played from November 21 to December 13.

Bengaluru, October 22: The Sri Lankan government has promised full support to make the ensuing Lanka Premier League (LPL) an annual feature like the highly-popular Indian Premier League (IPL), the 13th edition of which is currently underway in the UAE.

The inaugural LPL will see the participation of five teams and they will bear the names of five prominent Lankan cities - Colombo Kings, Kandy Tuskers, Galle Gladiators, Dambulla Hawks and Jaffna Stallions.

Bollywood star Salman Khan's family has bought Kandy Tuskers ahead of the inaugural season.

Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan buys franchise Kandy Tuskers; ropes in Chris Gayle

"The LPL will position Sri Lanka on the global sports map and has already attracted the local and international attention. The government will extend all possible support to make LPL an annual sports property of Sri Lanka much on the lines of IPL," wrote Sri Lanka's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa on his personal blog.

From his official handle, the minister also tweeted the link to the blog under the headline - Lanka Premier League 2020: Recognizing the talents of local players, the journey towards a strong sports economy begins...

The LPL will see former international captains Angelo Mathews, Faf du Plessis and Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell turn up for Colombo Kings franchise.

Two Indian players and former IPL stars, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Manvinder Bisla and Chennai Super Kings pacer MS Gony are also part of Colomobo franchise which has Dav Whatmore as a part of the coaching set-up.

Among others, Kandy Tuskers picked up Kushal Janith as the Local Icon while Chris Gayle and Liam Plunkett were picked as the two overseas signing. The team will be coached by Hashan Tilakratne.

Faf du Plessis, Lasith Malinga, Shahid Afridi to play in Lanka Premier League

Galle Gladiators have Lasith Malinga as the Local Icon while Shahid Afridi and Colin Ingram are the two overseas signing. The team will be coached by Moin Khan.

Dashun Shanka is the Local Icon for Dambulla Hawks while David Miller and Carlos Brathwaite are the overseas signing. The Hawks team will be coached by Jon Lewis.

Meanwhile, Jaffna Stallions have Thisara Perera as the Local Icon and Dawid Malan and Wanindu Hasaranga as the overseas signing.

The tournament will be played from November 21 to December 13 at two venues - Pallekele and Hambantota. A total of 23 matches will be played in all.

Story first published: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 17:47 [IST]
