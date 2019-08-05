Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni polishes shoes in his Army Battalion camp - See pic

Dhoni plays volleyball with his battalion

Recently a video of the two-time Cricket World Cup winning captain playing volleyball with his battalion in the Territorial Army went viral over social media.

Dhoni polishes his shoes

Now an image of the 38-year-old is going viral on the social media in which he could be seen polishing his shoes just like other soldier.

It is a norm in the Indian Army that every soldier has to personally take care of his outfit. The cricketer is also performing his duties.

Dhoni is a trained Para

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led India to several memorable triumphs in the cricketing arena, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

He is not a part of India's squad in the ongoing limited overs series against West Indies. The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force. The former captain was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011.

Armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, Dhoni will be performing his duties with the Victor Force, which engages in tackling militant groups in the valley. However, the 38-year-old cricketer will not be a part of any active operation.