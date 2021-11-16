List of Upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, T20 WC, Champions Trophy Schedule 2024-31: Pakistan to host CT 2025

In a major development, the global cricketing body has decided to take T20 World Cup to the USA in a bid to pitch for the Olympics. Another big highlight of the ICC's announcement is the return of the Champions Trophy - the 50-over multi-nation quadrennial tournament - which will be hosted in Pakistan in 2025. Pakistan were the winner of the last edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, held in England and Wales.

The ICC has confirmed the host nations for every major ICC men's limited-overs event between 2024 and 2031.

In June 2024, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will go somewhere it has never been before, with the USA hosting the event alongside the West Indies, which staged the tournament in 2010.

Eight months later, in February 2025, Pakistan will host the Men's Champions Trophy. It will be the first major global cricket tournament played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the Men's Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.

In 2026, India and Sri Lanka will host the Men's T20 World Cup, before another first-time major event hosted in 2027.

In October/November 2027, Namibia will host the Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa. South Africa and Zimbabwe last staged the event in 2003.

In October 2028 the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand and 12 months later India will host the Champions Trophy.

In 2030, England will share T20 World Cup hosting duties with Ireland and Scotland. It will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have hosted a major global cricket event.

The final scheduled event, in October/November 2031, will be the Men's Cricket World Cup, played in India and Bangladesh.

ICC Tournament host summary (2024-2031)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies & USA - June 2024

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan - February 2025

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: India & Sri Lanka - February 2026

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe & Namibia - October/November 2027

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028: Australia & New Zealand - October 2028

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2029: India - October 2029

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2030: England, Ireland & Scotland - June 2030

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031: India & Bangladesh - October/November 2031.