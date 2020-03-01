Liton Das inspires Bangladesh to record ODI win over Zimbabwe

Das' unbeaten 126 was the pinnacle of a ruthless batting performance from the hosts, whose top seven all scored 19 or above.

Opening with Tamim Iqbal (24), Das smashed 13 fours and two sixes off 105 balls as he recorded his second career ODI century before retiring from his innings, apparently having succumbed to the heat and humidity.

A half-century from Mohammad Mithun put paid to any hopes of a Bangladesh collapse, though, as Zimbabwe were set a target of 322.

Mohammad Saifuddin (2-33) found the stumps of Tinashe Kamunhukamwe with the fourth ball of the second over, and when Zimbabwe stumbled to 79-5, victory appeared unlikely.

Debutant Wesley Madhevere (35) made the chase somewhat respectable, but Tinotenda Mutombodzi edged Mashrafe Mortaza (2-35) to Saifuddin to hand Bangladesh victory by 169 runs, eclipsing their previous biggest winning margin in the format of 163, set against Sri Lanka in January 2018.

Mortaza also became only the fifth bowler to take 100 ODI wickets as a captain, a feat previously achieved by Wasim Akram, Shaun Pollock, Imran Khan and Jason Holder.