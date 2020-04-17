Lockdown Days: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma urges India cricketer to hit a boundary in a funny video - Watch

The right-handed batsman is clearly missing the time away from cricket and his wife Anushka on Friday (April 17) took to her Twitter handle to show how things are at home. In a funny video, Anushka could be seen shouting Kohli's name, just like a cricket fan in the stadium, and urging the 31-year-old to hit a boundary. She later turns the camera towards Kohli, who could only give a grim look.

Anushka captioned the video, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

The actor kept shouting at Kohli saying: "Kohli, aye Kohli, chauka maar na, kya kar raha hai (Kohli, hit a four, what are you doing)."

Explaining the importance of staying indoors during the lockdown, the couple has been urging the fans and supporters to follow the guidelines from the administration seriously.

Earlier, in a video message, the couple said it will take time to fight coronavirus in the country and will require "courage, and a lot of patience, responsibility from all of us for the next 21 days."

"We have to follow some important guidelines for the next 21 days. Stay at home to prevent the virus from entering your home and affecting you and your loved ones. Follow the orders of lockdown seriously because this is an important step to prevent transmission," the couple said. Anushka-Virat said the pandemic won't go away by participating in a march, shouting out aloud or making noise. "Don't believe in superstitions, don't believe in rumours because that won't give India it's victory over COVID-19," the actor said.

There have been more than 13000 confirmed coronavirus cases in India and more than 400 people have lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic in the country.