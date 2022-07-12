Lowest ODI team totals of all time; England register their lowest ODI total against India

The pace duo of Bumrah and Shami made full use of the overcast conditions and a tinge of grass left on the crease after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field.

Bumrah struck in the first over of the match twice when he dismissed English opener Jason Roy and top-order batter Joe Root for a duck. Shami then got England's red-ball skipper Ben Stokes caught behind by Rishabh Pant for a nought. The hosts' top three batters were back in the dressing room without scoring when the team's score was just 7.

Bumrah then dismissed Jonny Bairstow for 7 and England lost their fourth wicket in just 5.3 overs. The hosts' agony didn't stop there as Bumrah bowled Liam Livingstone for a duck and England lost 5 wickets inside 10 overs.

In the second powerplay, young pacer Prasidh Krishna took a sharp reflex catch in the follow-through to end Moeen Ali's knock for 14 and broke his partnership with skipper Jos Buttler.

Rohit soon introduced Shami for a second spell and the senior pacer got the wicket of Buttler - the team's highest scorer in the game (30) - and English were 59 for 7 in 15 overs. Bumrah was once again brought into the attack and the right-arm pacer wrapped up the hosts' innings for a paltry 110 and returned with his best-ever ODI figures of 6/19.

Bumrah completely destroyed England batting lineup with his two world-class spells and also became the first Indian pacer to grab a 6-wicket-haul in England. It was also the best performance by any bowler at The Oval, London and the fourth-best at any ground in England.

The entire England side was eventually bundled out for 110 in 25.2 overs and posted its lowest ODI total against India.

Here are England's lowest ODI totals:

Score Opposition Venue Year 86 AUS Manchester 2001 88 SL Dambulla 2003 89 NZ Wellington 2002 91 AUS Headingley 1975 94 AUS Melbourne 1979 99 SL Chester Le Street 2014 101 NZ Chester Le Street 2004 103 SA The Oval 1999 104 SL Colombo 2007 107 ZIM Cape Town 2000 110 IND Kennington Oval 2022

Lowest ODI Totals of all time:

Score Team Opposition Venue Year 35 ZIM SL Harare 2004 35 USA Nepal Kirtipur 2020 36 Canada SL Paarl 2003 38 ZIM SL Colombo 2001 43 SL SA Paarl 2012 43 PAK WI Cape Town 1993 44 ZIM Bangladesh Chattogram 2009 45 Canada ENG Manchester 1979 45 Namibia AUS Potchefstroom 2003 54 India SL Sharjah 2000