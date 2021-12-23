LPL 2021: Galle Gladiators' Mohammad Amir, coach Umar Gul hail SLC, IPG Group for 'doing a wonderful job'

"The IPG Group and Sri Lanka Cricket are doing a wonderful job. This tournament is very important for Sri Lankan cricket. They are doing well. Most of the youngsters are coming in and chipping in with their performances in this tournament. The future of Sri Lankan cricket is very bright," said Amir.

LPL Final 2021, Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Date. Time, Squads, TV Channel, Live Streaming Info

The fast bowler added the team will try its best to win the final, "When you get the momentum in the right time, it helps you a lot. Last time we lost the final, but this time we will try our best to win the final. We have a good momentum now, so let's see what happens."

Amir also expressed that he always looks for wickets with the new ball, "I was struggling a little bit in the beginning because I was coming back from Covid, but now I am getting better as I have been bowling consistently. As a new ball bowler, I always look for wickets, even if I go for a few boundaries. We are getting more bounce here and the length ball is also working for us. And with the new ball, you have to try and swing the ball."

The Galle Gladiators Head Coach Umar Gul also commended the IPG Group and Sri Lanka Cricket for providing a platform for youngsters, "The IPG Group and Sri Lanka Cricket are doing a great job. However, the Lanka Premier League is not only important for the Sri Lankan cricketers, but also for all the youngsters from around the world. They will learn something from here. It is always useful if one shares a dressing room with experienced players."

When asked about the overall performance of the team in LPL 2021, Gul said, "I am very happy with the way the team has performed. After winning our first match against Jaffna Kings, we got the momentum from there. We lost some close matches in between but we always ensured that the dressing room atmosphere is good. I am happy with the team's performance in all three departments of the game. Hopefully, we will win the final."