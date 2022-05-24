LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator: Experience will help Royal Challengers Bangalore in pressure situations: Vinay

MI defeated Delhi Capitals, a result that ensured that the DC ended up with 14 points against RCB’s 16 points in the league stage.

Now, RCB will face Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday (May 25) at the Eden Gardens and the winner will progress to the Qualifier 2 to face the loser of the Qualifier 1.

The progress of Royal Challengers Bangalore to the knockouts has pleased the Bangalore stalwarts and said the Faf du Plessis-led side is a settled unit and could go all the way in the IPL 2022.

R Vinay Kumar knows a lot about the RCB as the pacer had played 70 matches in the red and gold jersey taking 80 wickets and remains the third highest wicket-taker for the franchise in the IPL behind Yuzvendra Chahal (139) and Harshal Patel (84).

Vinay feels Bangalore can really make this opportunity count.

“It is very good that they have entered the playoffs. They have a settled and experienced line-up and it should help them in the pressure matches like the IPL knockouts,” Vinay told MyKhel.

Vinay, the former India and Karnataka pacer, said the presence of an experienced campaigner like Faf, the RCB captain, should help their cause. “When Virat Kohli decided to step down from the RCB captaincy last year after the IPL 2021, they needed someone to captain them, an experienced campaigner.

“They rightly have selected Faf, who is an experienced cricketer to lead the side. Now, he is leading the side well and batting well too,” he said.

The batting of Dinesh Karthik has gone a long way in keeping the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the hunt for a playoff berth as he made close to 300 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 191.33 and his average stands at 57.40.

There might have been players who have scored more runs than Karthik but the way he made runs had a massive influence on RCB’s matches. It helped the Bangalore outfit to stretch the totals while batting first or chase down a target with a good degree of comfort.

“If you look at it, Karthik has been batting this way all along. He is an impact player and if you make runs the way Karthik made at that position then it can really help a team. RCB is benefitting by his string presence down the order. It is a crucial factor for RCB in knockouts,” said Vinay.

The Eliminator between Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

It will be the just the second IPL match of the season at the venue after the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

Vinay is so familiar with the Eden Gardens because he had played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, besides appearing for India and Karnataka in various competitions. So, will the freshness of Eden pitch and conditions will have an effect on the match?

“I don’t know whether any matches have been played at that venue recently, I mean any domestic matches. But generally, the Eden pitch has something in it for pacers so that could play a role. Batsmen might just not be able to score that freely like in some other matches but that said both the sides have got experience to counter such factors,” he signed off.