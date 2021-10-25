Lucknow IPL Team: Owner Name, Net Worth, Price, Bidding Amount and Other Details

International equity investment firm CVC Capital won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise with a successful bid of Rs 5600 crore. The IPL 2022 season will now have ten franchises from next year.

ipl 2022, Ahmedabad IPL Team: Owner Name, Net Worth, Price, Bidding Amount and Other Details

RPSG have been related to the IPL in the past and with their latest bid, they will once again be owning a franchise in the domestic T20 league. In 2015, the Sanjiv Goenka group bagged the rights for Pune-based franchise Rising Pune Supergiants. The franchise was in action for two seasons IPL 2016 and IPL 2017 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were suspended for two years by the Supreme Court due to the IPL betting scandal.

Owners of RPSG Group and net worth?

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate company with its headquarters in Kolkata. It was founded by Sanjiv Goenka on 13 July 2011.

The company's asset base is worth $6 billion and revenue is $4 billion. Its businesses include power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, infrastructure and education.

As per the latest data, it has a revenue of Rs 26,900 crore (US$3.6 billion); an Operating income of Rs 5,242 crore (US$700 million); and total assets worth Rs 47,405 crore (US$6.3 billion).

Investments in other sports franchises:

The group has a majority stake in Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK Mohun Bagan. The football club is based in Kolkata. It acquired a majority stake in Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited in 2020 and the new entity, ATK Mohun Bagan came into existence on 1 June 2020.

In the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) - the country's city-based league for table tennis, RPSG Group owns RPSG Mavericks Kolkata. It is one of the six city-based teams in UTT.

Rising Pune Supergiant: RPS participated in IPL 2016 and 2017 editions. In 2016, the franchise named MS Dhoni as the captain of the franchise but sacked the legendary captain as the team finished in seventh.

In the next season, RPS appointed Australia cricketer and then Aussie captain Steve Smith as the captain of the franchise and the team made it to the finals. They lost the final to Mumbai Indians by 1 run. The franchise became defunct next year as CSK and RR were back into the IPL fold.