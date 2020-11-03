Cricket
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Highlights: Magical Muzarabani gives Zimbabwe Super Over win over Pakistan

By Nicholas Mcgee

Rawalpindi, Nov 3: Blessing Muzarabani produced a sensational performance as Zimbabwe avoided an ODI whitewash at the hands of Pakistan with a Super Over victory in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan already held an unassailable lead in the three-match series after the opening two fixtures, but Muzarabani ensured the tourists have something to celebrate as he starred with the ball.

Zimbabwe set Pakistan 279 for victory, Sean Williams hitting an unbeaten 118 as Brendan Taylor (56) struck a half-century and Wesley Madhevere (33 off 31) and Sikandar Raza (45 off 36) produced efficient contributions.

1
49288

Mohammad Hasnain's 5-26 had helped restrict Zimbabwe but Muzarabani answered in kind, his five-for ensuring Pakistan finished their innings tied on 278-9.

The key wicket came in the penultimate over, Muzarabani removing home captain Babar Azam, who scored a run-a-ball 125, by drawing an edge with the final delivery of his 10-over allocation.

Pakistan needed 13 off the 50th over but, minus Babar, could only manage 12, with a final-ball four from Muhammad Musa forcing a Super Over in which Muzarabani proved decisive.

He took the wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah in the space of four balls to restrict Pakistan to two runs, with Taylor and Raza securing the win with just three balls of Zimbabwe's reply.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 21:30 [IST]
