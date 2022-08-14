Maharaja T20 Trophy: Mohammed Taha's half-century takes Hubli Tigers over the line against Shivamogga Strikers

Batting first, the Shivamogga Strikers had a horror start, losing four wickets within the first 20 deliveries of the match.

Opener Sharath BR was gone for 3, captain K Gowtham added 4 to the cause before the in-form Rohan Kadam was packed off for 1. Desmond Antony was also dismissed for 1 with score on 9/4, with the Strikers in all sorts of trouble.

However, Siddharth dropped anchor in the middle, and with Vinay Sagar for company, absorbed some of the pressure on Saturday afternoon. Vinay walked back to the hut for 13 with the score on 26 and half the team in the pavilion.

Siddharth was joined by Avinash D, and the duo resurrected the Strikers' innings with a solid stand of 90 runs. Siddharth, who by now was well set, upped the ante in the second half of the innings, but was also watchful. He completed a well-made half-century in the 18th over while Avinash added a healthy 41 to the total.

Siddharth remained unbeaten on 62, having hit six fours and a six as the Strikers posted 133/6.

In response, the Hubli Tigers too lost two early wickets, as opener Luvnith Sisodia (0) and Swapnil Yelave (6) were sent back within the first two overs. However, after that Mohammed Taha and Srinivas Sharath dropped anchor, with the former taking a more aggressive approach than his partner.

A couple of big overs for them helped the Tigers reach 50/2 at the end of the powerplay, after which the duo kept chipping away, adding another 29 runs in the next five overs, by which time Taha had got his half-century as well.

Sharath then departed for 41, after which Abhimanyu Mithun was packed off for a first-ball duck. However, Taha's brilliant knock was enough to see the Tigers through, as he finished unbeaten on 78 with the team picking up a comfortable win.

Sunday (August 14) will see Shivamogga Strikers taking on Mysuru Warriors at 3 pm while the Gulbarga Mystics play Mangalore United in the 7 pm game, both in Mysore.

Brief Scores: Shivamogga Strikers - 133/6 in 20 overs (Siddharth - 62*, Avinash D - 41, V Koushik - 3/25, Abhimanyu Mithun - 2/20) lost by 6 wickets against Hubli Tigers - 134/4 in 17.2 overs (Mohammed Taha - 78*, Srinivas Sharath - 41, Avinash D - 1/28, K Gowtham - 1/35).