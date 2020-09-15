Malaysian Super Series T20 League: Full schedule, Live streaming, India timing, teams

Bengaluru, September 15: The Malaysian Super Series T20 League will kick start at the Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur, from Wednesday (September 15) and will culminate with the title clash on October 20. There will be 16 matches and four teams will be involved in the tournament.
It's a unique league too as the Malaysian Cricket Association has made it mandatory for all the participants to field at least one woman cricketer from the Malaysia national team.
"Due to the pandemic, the MCA has not been able to organise a tournament for the women this year but we have decided to include eight women players in this tournament (Malyasian T20 League, two for each team. The teams are required to include at least one women's player in the starting line-up for each match so that they can gain exposure and experience playing competitive cricket," MCA Chief Operating Officer Dinesh Muthuraman said.
"Playing with the boys in the same team will enable me to be more aggressive with my game, gain confidence and improve my skills, so I am looking forward to this T20 series," said Yusrina, Malaysian women's team opener. The tournament will be held behind closed doors.
Here are essential details like teams and full schedule.
1. Malaysian Super Series T20 League schedule
September 15: Southern Hitters v Western Warriors
September 17: Northern Strikers v Central Smashers
September 23: Western Warriors v Northern Strikers
September 24: Central Smashers v Southern Hitters
September 30: Southern Hitters v Northern Strikers
October 1: Central Smashers v Western Warriors
October 3: Central Smashers v Northern Strikers
October 4: Western Warriors v Southern Hitters
October 8: Southern Hitters v Central Smashers
October 9: Northern Strikers v Western Warriors
October 10: Western Warriors v Central Smashers
October 11: Northern Strikers v Southern Hitters
October 15: Qualifier 1
October 16: Eliminator 1
October 19: Eliminator 2
October 20: Final
2. Live Streaming, timing
All the matches will streamed live on FanCode and all the matches start at 11.30 AM IST.
