Malinga congratulates "Champion" Bravo on becoming highest wicket-taker in IPL history

And on Friday (April 1) the legendary pacer Lasith Malinga, who held the record for most wickets in IPL history till Thursday (March 31), congratulated the former West Indian pacer for breaking the all-time record.

Bravo claimed his 171st victim to break the record held for a long time by former Mumbai Indians pacer Malinga, who has 170 wickets to his name from 122 IPL appearances.

Malinga, who shared the ball once with Bravo in Mumbai Indians during the early years of IPL, took to social media to wish 'young man' and 'champion' on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

"Bravo is a CHAMPION. Congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history mate @DJBravo47. More to go young man! #IPL2022," Malinga tweeted.

Bravo broke the record when he picked the wicket of LSG batter Deepak Hooda in a high-scoring encounter. The all-rounder was the star pick for the Chennai bowlers but he was not able to stop Lucknow from scripting a stunning chase.

A 61-run knock from wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock and an unbeaten 55 from Evin Lewis helped Lucknow Super Giants chase down a huge target of 211 to register a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Highest Wicket Taker in IPL History: Dwayne Bravo surpasses Lasith Malinga to go top of the list

The result meant that Chennai Super Kings have failed to win their opening two games in the IPL for the very first time. Plus, it also leaves new captain Ravindra Jadeja in search of his maiden win as skipper in IPL.

As for Malinga, who retired from the game last year, is currently the fast bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals. Additionally, both Bravo and Malinga have won the purple cap three times between each other with the West Indian winning it two times.

Malinga, who plied his trade only for Mumbai Indians (MI) during his IPL career, was also the first player and the quickest to 100 wickets in IPL, reaching the milestone in 70 matches followed by Bhuneshwar Kumar, who achieved the feat in 81 matches.