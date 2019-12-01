India cricketer Manish Pandey getting married today in Mumbai, here's all you need to know about his D-Day

Pandey, who is the latest groom in the Indian dressing room, will be getting married to actress Ashrita Shetty at a hotel in Mumbai.

Talking about the new journey in his life, the 30-year-old middle-order batsman, during the post-match presentation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali final, said: "Looking forward to the India series, but before that, there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow."

The cricketer will be travelling to Mumbai from Surat by road to join his family for the wedding.

Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu by a margin of just one run in a nail-biting final and lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Sunday (December 1). Manish championed his side from the front as he slammed an unbeaten 60 off 45 deliveries and took Karnataka to 180/5. Along with Rohan Kadam (35 off 25) and Karun Nair (17 off 8) in the death overs, Manish ensured his bowlers had a decent total to defend as the dew was going to play it's role later in the evening.

Manish's wife to be, Ashrita is a well-known face in the South industry. The 26-year-old has featured in hit films like Indrajith, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, Udhayam NH4.

Pandey has followed the footsteps of his India captain Virat Kohli, who married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2017.

SMAT: Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run in a thrilling final to lift the consecutive title

The wedding will happen in the presence of Manish and Ashrita's close friends and relatives. A few members of the Indian Cricket Team, as well as the domestic cricketers, will be attending the wedding.

Manish has played 23 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India. He averages 36.7 in the 50-over format while his average in the 20-over format is 39.1. He has slammed a ton and a couple of half-centuries in the ODIs and two half-centuries in the T20Is.