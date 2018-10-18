Maqsood preferred to Amir in Pakistan T20 squad

Cricket

Dubai, October 18: Uncapped paceman Waqas Maqsood has been named in the Pakistan Twenty20 squad to face Australia at the expense of Mohammad Amir.

Left-arm quick Maqsood impressed for Pakistan A against New Zealand's second string and is in contention for a full international debut.

Amir took 3-33 in a T20 victory over Australia in Harare back in July, but misses out in a three-match series in the United Arab Emirates.

Imad Wasim is set to make his first T20 international appearance for a year after the all-rounder was recalled on the back of making a century for Islamabad against Peshawar on Tuesday.

Batsman Babar Azam is also back in the fold, with Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Sohail missing out.

The first of three T20 internationals will be staged in Abu Dhabi next Wednesday.

Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 16:10 [IST]
