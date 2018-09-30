Australia opener Renshaw takes nasty blow in tour match

The opening batsman was struck at short leg when Abid Ali jumped on a short ball from Nathan Lyon in Dubai on Sunday (September 30).

Renshaw, aiming to cement his place at the top of the order in the absence of banned duo David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, was treated on the field before walking off looking understandably shaken.

Captain Tim Paine took a simple catch to dismiss Abid for 85 when the ball looped up in the air after striking Renshaw.

Off-spinner Lyon finished with outstanding figures of 8-103 as Pakistan A were dismissed for 278.

Renshaw was being monitored by medical staff as Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch went out to open for the tourists, who start the first of two Tests against Pakistan in Dubai next Sunday (October 7).