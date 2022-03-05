MCC decides: Cricket continue to have bouncer, law-making body to persist with existing rules

"MCC can confirm that after extensive research in the area, the outcome is that there will not be a change in Law.

“However, the Club will continue to be vigilant on this matter and to educate players and officials on the risks of concussion, notably when remaining on the field after a head strike which could be concussive," MCC stated in an official statement.

"Research into concussion in sport has increased significantly in recent years and it is appropriate that MCC continues to monitor the Laws on short-pitched bowling, as it does with all other Laws.

“The Laws currently permit short-pitched bowling up to head height. Anything above head height is a No ball under the Laws," it added.

The Club surveyed the attitudes of stakeholders from all levels to ascertain whether any changes should be made to the Laws.

With the number of helmet-strikes on the rise compared to pre-helmet days, the safety aspect of such deliveries will continue to be monitored.

There were other important aspects to consider in the consultation, namely the balance between bat and ball; whether or not concussion should be recognised as a different injury to any other sustained; changes which are specific to particular sectors of the game - e.g. junior cricket; and whether or not lower-order batters should be given further protection than the Laws currently allow.

The existing Laws not only offer protection for batters of lesser ability, but also impose a penalty of a No ball and the removal of the offending bowler from bowling in that innings should the offence be repeated.