MI vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

After being invited to bat at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan once again handed the team a smashing start. The openers both struck half-centuries as they stitched together an opening stand of 97 off 57.

IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS, Highlights: Punjab Kings hand Mumbai Indians fifth straight loss

While Mayank led the way with a solid 52 off 32, Dhawan caught up as he hammered a 70 off 50 to guide Punjab to a strong total. Murugan Ashwin came to MI's rescue, as he handed Mumbai the wicket of skipper Agarwal. Agarwal was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at long-off as the opening stand was broken.

Mayank's wicket put the brakes on Punjab, but only slightly. Opener Dhawan led the show as he struck his 45th IPL half-century. Dhawan top-scored for Punjab with a solid knock of 70 off 50 deliveries. A nice cameo between Shahrukh Khan And Jitesh Sharma saw Punjab post 198/5. While Shahrukh struck a quickfire 15 off 6, Jitesh remained unbeaten as he sizzled with a 30 off 15. The duo put up a stand of 46 off just 16 to set Mumbai a daunting ask.

Needing 199 to win, skipper Rohit Sharma handed Mumbai a flying start. But the Mumbai openers failed to keep the pressure up as Kagiso Rabada removed Rohit (28 off 17) before Ishan Kishan (3 off 6) quickly followed his skipper back to the dugout with Mumbai scoring 42 in the powerplay and losing two wickets.

With a massive chase ahead, the young Dewald Brevis came to MI's rescue with a sizzling 49 off 25. But Odean Smith handed MI the big wicket to put the pressure back on MI. Suryakumar Yadav struck 43 off 30 but with MI needing 22 from 9, Rabada removed SKY to put PBKS in the driver's seat.

Smith then went on to pick up three wickets in the final over as Mumbai failed to notch up their first win of the season. Meanwhile Punjab now have three wins from five games.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match:

Mayank Agarwal (Winning Captain & Player of the match): It ws a good night. Very very happy and for us the two points are very crucial. We can't just say it was runs on the board. This game had a lot of ups and downs and a lot of crucial moments. More often than not we were nailing those crucial moments. Somehow or the other, when the game was 50/50, those moments came towards us. So it wasn't just the batting. It was those periods of the game. At the start of the tournament, we talked about it and we want to play aggressive, hard cricket. I think this time around we showed great intent but we were a lot smarter in this match. I thought in the last game against Gujarat, we gave wickets to Rashid when it wasn't required. But this time we were a lot more aware and careful. We made sure to not give wickets to their main bowlers and if it's your day, you have to take the team through. It can get hard. Credit to Brevis the way he took on Rahul and got the better of him, but then a great comeback from Rahul as well. After that one over, the other three overs he bowled were tight. Obviously when Tilak and Brevis were going the way they were going, we had to change our strategy and get into the main bowlers to try to get a wicket and luckily that happened through a runout. We don't rely on just Rabada, yes he leads the attack for us but we have two other guys to come and do that. Very happy to have three wins and I think we are playing good cricket overall and if we get 5-10% better every game, I think we'll go on to do special things.

Rohit Sharma (Losing Captain): There's hardly anything to find out from that game. I thought we played the game pretty well, came pretty close towards the back end of our batting innings. It's just that a couple of crucial runouts there was not needed, but that happens. At one stage we were cruising through and keeping up with the run rate as well, but in the end we couldn't hold our nerves. Credit to Kings with the way they bowled at the back end. (batting order) If you're not winning games, you've got to try to find a way you can succeed as a team as a batting group. So we're trying to find different ideas, different thought processes. It doesn't seem to be working at the moment but I don't want to take anything away from the guys. We fought pretty well. We batted brilliantly, but they held their nerves pretty good, the Kings, and they won the game. We have not played good cricket in a while. But I though 190+ was chaseable on that pitch. We need to go back and understand what we need to do as a team.

Odean Smith (4/30): I was thinking it was such a coincidence that within four games I find myself in the same situation. What doesn't kill me makes you stronger. I just went out there and backed my best balls and it came through for us. I talked to Shikhar and he said this guy doesn't cut the ball or scoop of anything. I thought it would be harder for him to get me straight down the ground or through the leg side if I was going across him.

MI vs PBKS 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) 30 off 15 deliveries with a strike rate of 200

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Odean Smith (PBKS) - 125 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Dewald Brevis (MI) - 5 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) 35 off 21 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Jasprit Bumrah (MI) clocked the fastest delivery of 144.6km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) - 6 fours

Player of the match: Mayank Agarwal (PBKS)