MI vs SRH IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Records

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 193 for six. Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 76 off 44 balls, opener Priyam Garg made 42 off 26 deliveries, while Nicholas Pooran blazed away to 38 off 22.

Ramandeep Singh was the most successful bowler for MI, taking three wickets for 20 runs in three overs at the Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, MI captain Rohit Sharma struck 48 off 36 balls, while his opening partner Ishan Kishan made 43 off 34. Then, Tim David smashed his way to 46 off just 18 balls before MI finished at 190 for seven.

Among SRH bowlers, pacer Umran Malik picked up 3/23 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/26) bowled a sensational wicket maiden 19th over.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match:

Rohit Sharma, losing captain: Till about the second last over I thought we had it. Unfortunate runout there of Tim David. We thought we were very much in the game till that runout. You would back yourself to get even 19 off the final over. Credit to Sunrisers, they held their nerve pretty well at the back end. We wanted to try a few things while keeping one eye on the future. We wanted certain guys to bowl under pressure in certain situations of the game but I thought they batted pretty well to get 193. The way we pulled things back at the end was very good. We weren't consistent upfront with the ball. We came pretty close with the bat but couldn't finish off. Feels good (to get his highest score on the score). For us, it is simple (for the last game). Just want to tick off the boxes and finish off on a high note. We will try everything we can from our side. If there is an opportunity to try out new guys we will definitely look to do that as well.

Kane Williamson, winning captain: Nice to break the streak. But also nice to win the wrestle. Had a few games where momentum wasn't on our side and we couldn't wrestle it back. All in all a very good performance and a lot of learning to come out of it. He's (Tripathi) a seriously special player, he comes out and takes the momentum away. Have seen it a number of times in this competition. He always bowls quick, which is obviously strength and a weapon for our side. Got an amazing skill set and if he can channel, he can turn a match as we saw. Priyam is a seriously talented cricketer, great that he could get the opportunity today, he's one of those players we're going to see a lot more of, got a really good head on his shoulders, a lot of potential but a lot of skill as well. Our death bowling has been a strength of ours and Bhuvi is one of the top death bowlers of the tournament. His contribution today and to bowl, a maiden is an amazing contribution and match-winning moment really.

Rahul Tripathi, player of the match (76 off 44): I've enjoyed batting at three. It's important that if the openers have given a good start, then continue that. Or whatever the situation demands I'm trying to learn from that. Bumrah's a great bowler. Was just looking to react to whatever he's bowling. Depends on how the wicket is playing, and how I can counterattack at that point. If it's there and I can take it on, I will definitely go for the shot. If it's not there then I'll just look to take those singles-doubles. To win games is more important, happy I could do that today. Sometimes when a bowler is bowling well, how to score those runs. In T20 there cannot be a moment where you can slow down. Every ball is an event so I just think about what could be the best result. When you play it's obviously your dream to represent your country.

MI vs SRH 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Tim David (MI) - 46 off 18 balls at a strike rate of 255.66

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Ramandeep Singh (MI) - 110 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Tim David (MI) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Rahul Tripathi (24 off 13 balls in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Rahul Tripathi (SRH)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik (SRH) clocked the fastest delivery 154km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Rahul Tripathi - 9 fours

Player of the match: Rahul Tripathi (SRH)

Records/Stats:

# Jasprit Bumrah completed 250 T20 Wickets

# Rohit Sharma (48) posted his highest individual score in IPL 2022

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled his 11th maiden over in IPL, second best after Praveen Kumar's 14. He bowled the 19th over as a maiden and picked up a wicket too.

# Tim David's 114-meter long SIX is the second-longest in IPL 2022 after Liam Livingstone's (118 meters).

# Rahul Tripathi's 76 was the highest individual score of the season for an SRH batter.