Michael Clarke splits with wife Kyly after seven years of marriage, to pay $40 million in alimony

By
Image Courtesy: Kyly Clarke (Instagram)

Melbourne, Feb 13: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has shocked his fans and supporters after announcing divorce with his wife Kyly Clarke and thus bringing an end to their seven years of marriage.

The World Cup-winning Australian captain was married to Kyly in the year 2012. They have a four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee from their marriage.

As per a report published in The Australian, the couple has been separated for the past five months and they confirmed their split late on Wednesday (February 12) night, while maintaining their desire to co-parent their daughter.

"After living apart for some time, we have made the difficult decision to ­separate as a couple, amicably," a statement from the couple read.

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we've come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter."

"We'd like to acknowledge the wonderful support we've had from family and friends, and at this time request privacy so that we can manage this next stage of our lives," the statement read further.

Kyly was recently announced as one of the new judges on Channel 7 renovation show House Rules. She also runs her own company 'Lyfestyled by Kyly Clarke'.

After moving out from their $12 million Vaucluse home in Sydney's eastern suburbs, Clarke has reportedly been living at his Bondi apartment for the past several months.

Just a week ago, Clarke uploaded a photo to Instagram of himself flying solo at the beachside pad - which has since been sold for just over $7 million.

As per reports, the 38-year-old cricketer will be paying alimony of $40 million after divorcing. The cricketer played 115 Tests, 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is for Australia before hanging up his boots in 2015. He amassed 8643 runs in Tests and 7981 runs in the 50-over format. Clarke made his international debut in 2004 against India.

Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 13:28 [IST]
