Michael Vaughan, Shane Warne want India to play Day-Night Test on Australia tour in 2020

The second Test between India and Bangladesh, which started in Kolkata on Friday (November 22), saw the two teams playing with the pink ball for the first time. Warne congratulated the new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and skipper Kohli for taking the initiative.

India vs Bangladesh, Day/Night Test: Had to work out right length to bowl with pink ball: Ishant Sharma

"Congrats to you and @imVkohli on agreeing to play a day/night test. I hope there's another one next summer in Adelaide when India tour Australia on @FoxCricket - Would be amazing buddy!," Warne wrote replying to Ganguly's tweet.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also quick to congratulate Ganguly. "Well done Sourav .. look forward to a couple in Aussie next winter," Vaughan tweeted.

Earlier this week Kohli had said he is open to the idea of Day/Night Test in Australia next year provided his team is allocated a practice match, something which wasn't on the table during the 2017-18 tour Down Under. Team India is scheduled to play a four-match Test series in Australia starting in November next year.

