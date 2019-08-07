Cricket
Arthur's Pakistan reign comes to an end

By
Mickey Arthur
Amid reports he could be the next England head coach, Mickey Arthur's Pakistan reign has come to an end.

London, August 7: Mickey Arthur's tenure as Pakistan head coach has come to an end after his contract was not renewed.

It comes just days after Arthur had recommended to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Cricket Committee to sack Sarfaraz Ahmed from captaincy.

Arthur masterminded Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, just over a year after replacing Waqar Younis.

The PCB on Wednesday (August 7) announced the South African will move on in an overhaul of the coaching staff.

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden have also departed.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
