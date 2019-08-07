Arthur's Pakistan reign comes to an end

It comes just days after Arthur had recommended to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Cricket Committee to sack Sarfaraz Ahmed from captaincy.

Arthur masterminded Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, just over a year after replacing Waqar Younis.

The PCB on Wednesday (August 7) announced the South African will move on in an overhaul of the coaching staff.

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden have also departed.

JUST IN: Pakistan Cricket Board have decided not to renew the contracts of head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden in a move to revamp the national coaching set-up. pic.twitter.com/d9ro5bRIY7 — ICC (@ICC) August 7, 2019